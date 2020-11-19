DENVER NUGGETS UNVEIL 2020-2021 CITY EDITION UNIFORM

DENVER, Colo., November 19, 2020 – Today the Denver Nuggets unveiled their 2020-2021 City Edition uniform. The uniform is the third in a series that brought back the rainbow skyline and will conclude the three-year design concept. The flatirons red color nods to the landscape of Colorado and is a universal color for goodwill, which captures the meaning behind the jersey. The uniform also includes the name of our unique home city, Denver, the center of Mile High Basketball. As seen in past iterations, the uniform includes the Western Union jersey patch on the heels of the renewal of the partnership announced Wednesday.

The evolution of the Skyline designs began in 2018-19, when the City Edition brought back the iconic rainbow design. That design was inspired and paid homage to the team’s original Rainbow Skyline uniform which was worn by the team from the 1981-82 season through 1992-93. The 2019-20 City Edition Skyline uniform celebrated the iconic neighborhoods and fabric of the city along with the unique fanbase. The 2020-21 edition will conclude the Skyline theme with a design that celebrates the City and Mile High Basketball, inspiring a culture of diversity and building bridges through basketball.

Western Union’s partnership with the Nuggets will help push this mission forward with community outreach across the Denver area in support of Kroenke Sports Charities programs. They will be the presenting sponsor of Common Goals, an online diversity and inclusion program educating students at five Denver Public Schools.

