Memphis Grizzlies unveil 2020-21 City Edition Nike Uniforms celebrating legacy of Stax Records and life of Isaac Hayes

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled Memphis Soul City Edition Nike uniforms to be worn during the 2020-21 NBA season. Rich in music history, Memphis is the birthplace of one of soul music’s great record labels, and the City Edition uniform celebrates the legacy of Stax Records and the life of Memphis singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes.

For more information and a first look at the new Memphis City uniforms, visit grizzlies.com/cityuniforms.

Highlighted by gold detailing, embossed design and the Grizzlies’ asymmetrical style, the City Edition uniform serves as a tribute to the sounds and artists that defined the deep-rooted heart and soul of Memphis music.

The uniform’s black background and vertical stripes represent the grooves in the vinyl records Stax produced, delivering Memphis soul and music to the world. The gold and turquoise colors throughout the uniform are pulled from Hayes’ 1972 Cadillac El Dorado, displayed today at the Stax Museum, and echo the gold records and legendary, international hits pouring out of Stax during the 1960s and 1970s.

The ornate “MG” pattern trimming the neckband, shorts and left side panel of the uniform, inspired by African Kente cloth, represents Hayes’ flair for fashion and voice for social activism. The vents on each side of the shorts accent the uniform with a Stax logo and Hayes’ trademark sunglasses while Hayes’ name is emblemized just above the jersey tag to represent the mark he left on the design, in Memphis and on the music industry.

