Offseason Power Rankings: Western Conference

This offseason has been wild, but it’s nothing like what we saw last year when Anthony Davis, Paul George, Brandon Ingram, Kawhi Leonard, Ja Morant, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson all landed with new teams in the Western Conference.

Paul is on the move again, but the landscape hasn’t been altered all that much. And that sounds like good news for the Lakers, who made some upgrades around Davis, LeBron James and Alex Caruso.

Though last season’s No. 5 seed (Oklahoma City) took a major step backward, the West remains deep. There are six teams sure to make the playoffs. The Houston Rockets would be a seventh if they can keep their stars somewhat focused.

And then things get really interesting, with the Phoenix Suns adding Paul and the Golden State Warriors getting Stephen Curry back. They’re joined on a tier by the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans, two squads that were surprisingly competitive last season. At least two of those teams are going to miss the playoffs.

The play-in tournament will make things even more interesting. The Lakers remain at the top of the West, but there’s a lot to watch for beyond the champs.

For these offseason rankings, we’re looking at each conference separately, with the Eastern Conference rankings having been published on Monday. All stats refer to the 2019-20 regular season unless otherwise noted.

