Indiana Pacers Unveil 2020-21 City Edition Uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Pacers will return to one of the most iconic looks in franchise history during the 2020-21 regular season, a tribute to the state known around the globe as the "Cradle of Basketball."

On Tuesday morning, the Pacers unveiled the newest Nike City Edition uniform, Power IN Pinstripes, which features sublimated pinstripes on the jerseys for the first time since the 2013 season.

"Every day in parks, driveways, barns, and old iconic high school gymnasiums across Indiana, Hoosiers are growing up playing the game that is their birthright," said Rick Fuson, President and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "The 2020-2021 City Edition jerseys make the statement that We Grow Basketball Here and celebrates some amazing Pacers teams, and we hope fans in every community are as excited as we are!"

While drawing inspiration from the Indiana state flag's royal blue color, this season's newest uniform pays homage to the ones the Pacers sported from 1997 to 2006. The Pacers wore a pinstriped alternate jersey during the 2012-13 season, as well.

The pinstripes also serve as a pleasant reminder of the franchise's lone trip to the NBA Finals in 2000. Each member of that team, which brought the NBA’s greatest stage to Indianapolis, will receive a personalized jersey.

The jerseys will be available through the Pacers Team Store beginning Thursday, December 3. The Team Store is located at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania Street, and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12-5 p.m. Purchases can also be made online at pacersteamstore.com, with curbside pick-up available.