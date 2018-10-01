Six-Time Grammy Nominee B.o.B. to Perform Postgame Concert Opening Night

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced six-time Grammy nominated artist B.o.B. will perform a postgame concert on Opening Night, Wednesday, October 17. Just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic grand entrance, fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the kick-off of the 2018-19 NBA season as B.o.B performs his music – including hits “Airplanes,” “So Good” and “Headband.” The outdoor party will feature beverages and beer available for purchase in the plaza.

“As we welcome back the best fans in the NBA for the upcoming season, we are excited to continue to showcase the incredible energy and passion that makes us Sacramento Proud in the heart of Sacramento’s emerging entertainment and lifestyle district,” said John Rinehart, Kings President of Business Operations. “Hosting six-time Grammy nominee B.o.B. for a full postgame concert in the DOCO Plaza is a fun and entertaining way to kick-off the season in style and we look forward to featuring even more entertainment and activities throughout the upcoming season.”

Joining in the festivities of Opening Night, 80’s hip-hop icon Rob Base will perform his hit songs – including “It Takes Two” and “I Wanna Rock” – during a special halftime show.

“Hey Kings fans, I’m looking forward to taking it back to the old school at halftime of the Home Opener. And I can’t wait to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of ‘It Takes Two’ with you!” – Rob Base.

Opening Night will be the highly anticipated regular-season debut of Kings Rookies Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III. The Kings will tip-off at 7 p.m. against the Utah Jazz, with all fans in attendance receiving a commemorative t-shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

Tickets for Opening Night are still available for purchase at Kings.com. Beginning this 2018-19 season, the Kings are expanding their use of digital tickets to eliminate the use of PDFs in a continued effort to increase seamless entry and protect the overall fan experience. Fans are encouraged to download tickets before their arrival to the event at Golden 1 Center using the “Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center” app. Season Ticket Members are also encouraged to use their access cards for seamless entry into the arena.

For a tutorial and FAQ on digital ticketing, please visit Golden1Center.com/MobileTicket.

This past summer, the Kings welcomed over 50,000 fans to the first-ever, three-day California Classic – featuring the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers for exciting summer league action. On the second day of the event, Grammy award-winning artist Lil Jon performed the first-ever concert in the DOCO Plaza. Earning praise from Commissioner Adam Silver, the Kings are dedicated to capitalizing on the success of the California Classic and look to bring fans and guests more exciting experiences and entertainment throughout the upcoming season – including more DOCO Plaza concerts.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Kings.com.