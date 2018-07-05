Over 50,000 Attend California Classic Three-Day Basketball Showcase

Today, the Sacramento Kings wrapped up the inaugural California Classic – the three-day exhibition of young NBA talent, emerging technology, world-class entertainment and community partnerships. California Classic earned praise from various media outlets, including UPROXX who called it a “smashing success,” as well as Lakers President of Basketball Operations Earvin Magic Johnson who congratulated the Kings organization for an exciting event.

“Kings and basketball fans alike made the inaugural California Classic a huge success and we look forward to making this an annual tradition,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “The atmosphere at Golden 1 Center was incredible across all three days and I’d like to thank our partners at the NBA and our colleagues at the Heat, Lakers and Warriors for joining us in Sacramento.”

Over the course of the three-day showcase, more than 50,000 basketball fans visited the arena for summer basketball. In less than a month, basketball fans purchased nearly 7,000 three-day passes before selecting the remaining inventory in the Golden 1 Center lower bowl. To meet incredible demand after filling up seating in the lower bowl, Kings opened upper bowl seating only a week before the teams took to the court – selling out the first two days and nearly selling out the final day.

In addition to the rising starts competing on the court – including the highly anticipated debut of Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley III, the number two overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Golden 1 Center hosted technology and community events using sport as an agent of positive change. On Monday, July 2, the Kings and community partner Build. Black. hosted the California Classic Youth Forum and writing workshop, featuring NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. Over 200 young athletes from the Kings and Queens Rise youth basketball league listened to Isiah share personal stories and stress the importance of self-confidence and making good decisions.



Hall of Famer @IsiahThomas and @BuildBlack10 teamed up for a special and inspirational night for local Sacramento youth pic.twitter.com/sHDAODsUwF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 4, 2018

When the doors opened to tip off the California Classic, fans were invited to explore emerging innovations at the Tech Showcase. The demonstrations featured startups in various phases of their development who demonstrated their innovations designed to make the world a better place through technology.

On Tuesday, July 3, fans celebrated Independence Day early at a post-game concert and outdoor party featuring Grammy Award-Winning artist Lil Jon. Over 5,000 people enjoyed his performance in the plaza and Grand Entrance of the world’s only indoor/outdoor arena.

Thursday’s family-friendly games wrapped up the California Classic with early afternoon games, featuring fun activities for all ages, including face painting and select player autographs.