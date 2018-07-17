NBA Commissioner Praises California Classic

Adam Silver and the league applauded the success of the inaugural summer basketball showcase in Sacramento.
by DJ Ramirez
Digital Communications Coordinator
Posted: Jul 17, 2018

Over the course of the three-day event, more than 50,000 basketball fans filled Golden 1 Center for summer basketball. In addition to the six games played among the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, the exhibition included a Tech showcase, a post-game concert and outdoor party and more that would impress fans, media and the league.

“They exceeded all expectations… hats off to Vivek Ranadive and his organization,” said Commissioner Adam Silver during his annual Summer League press conference, “We’ve already begin talking to them about how we can build that into a larger event in the future.”

Learn more about the success of the California Classic here and stay tuned for more info about next summer’s second annual showcase.

