NBA Commissioner Praises California Classic

Over the course of the three-day event, more than 50,000 basketball fans filled Golden 1 Center for summer basketball. In addition to the six games played among the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, the exhibition included a Tech showcase, a post-game concert and outdoor party and more that would impress fans, media and the league.

Sacramento is turning down with @LilJon tonightpic.twitter.com/AZNqOGCK3j — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 4, 2018

“They exceeded all expectations… hats off to Vivek Ranadive and his organization,” said Commissioner Adam Silver during his annual Summer League press conference, “We’ve already begin talking to them about how we can build that into a larger event in the future.”

Adam Silver says the California Classic "exceeded all expectations" and the NBA is in talks to expand it going forward. pic.twitter.com/TefzFN4Ysi — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 11, 2018

Learn more about the success of the California Classic here and stay tuned for more info about next summer’s second annual showcase.