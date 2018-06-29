California Classic Highlighted by Rivalries and Young Talent

Beginning on July 2, the California Classic will bring together young talent from across the league for the inaugural summer tournament in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings open up their Summer League play on Monday with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. PST. Josh Hart will hope to continue upon an impressive rookie season with fellow teammate Moe Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

On Tuesday, the Kings play another archrival, the Golden State Warriors, to close out the festivities at 8 p.m. PST. Jordan Bell highlights the squad for the defending champions.

Finally, Sactown closes out its inaugural tournament with a 2 p.m. PST game against the Miami Heat, led by De'Aaron Fox's former Kentucky teammate Bam Adebayo.

Along with No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, the Kings Summer League roster features Harry Giles III, Frank Mason III and Justin Jackson along with fellow teammate Nigel Hayes.



For more information on tickets, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.

For a full list of California Classic rosters from the participating teams, see below.

Kings California Classic Roster Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country De'Aaron Fox G 6-3 Kentucky Frank Mason III G 5-11 Kansas Marcus Foster G 6-3 Creighton Allerik Freeman G 6-3 NC State Daxter Miles Jr. G 6-3 West Virginia Elston Turner Jr. G 6-4 Texas A&M Justin Jackson F 6-8 North Carolina Brandon Austin G 6-6 Oregon Cam Reynolds G-F 6-8 Tulane Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 Duke Nigel Hayes F 6-8 Wisconsin Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 Kentucky/Sudan Harry Giles III F 6-10 Duke Zach Auguste F 6-10 Panathinaikos/Notre Dame Devin Williams F 6-9 Vaqueros Bayamon

Lakers California Classic Roster Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country Joel Berry G 6-0 North Carolina Stephaun Branch G 6-5 Georgia State/South Bay Lakers Thomas Bryant C 6-10 Indiana/South Bay Lakers Jeffrey Carroll G 6-6 Oklahoma State Alex Caruso G 6-5 Texas A&M Josh Hart G 6-5 Villanova Demarcus Holland G 6-4 Texas, South Bay Lakers Nick King F 6-7 Middle Tennessee Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk F 6-8 Kansas Malik Newman G 6-3 Kansas Malik Pope F 6-10 San Diego State Xavier Rathan-Mayes G 6-4 Florida State, Westchester Knicks Moe Wagner C 6-11 Michigan Jonathan Williams F 6-9 Gonzaga

Warriors California Classic Roster Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country Abudurexiti Abudushalamu F 6-8 China Jordan Bell F 6-9 Oregon Elijah Brown G 6-4 Oregon Rion Brown G 6-4 Miami Gian Clavell G/F 6-4 Colorado State/Puerto Rico Xavier Cooks G/F 6-8 Winthrop/Australia Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 Georgetown Jacob Evans III G/F 6-6 Cincinnati Jordan Howard G 5-11 Central Arkansas Omari Johnson F 6-9 Oregon State/Jamaica Damian Jones C 7-0 Vanderbilt Josh Magette G 6-1 Alabama in Huntsville Kendrick Nunn G 6-3 Oakland (MI) Nuni Omat F 6-9 Baylor/Kenya Jeff Roberson F 6-6 Vanderbilt J.B. Tokoto F 6-6 North Carolina