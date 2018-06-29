California Classic Highlighted by Rivalries and Young Talent
Along with your Sacramento Kings, the California Classic promises to showcase the NBA’s next wave of star talent.
Beginning on July 2, the California Classic will bring together young talent from across the league for the inaugural summer tournament in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings open up their Summer League play on Monday with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. PST. Josh Hart will hope to continue upon an impressive rookie season with fellow teammate Moe Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.
On Tuesday, the Kings play another archrival, the Golden State Warriors, to close out the festivities at 8 p.m. PST. Jordan Bell highlights the squad for the defending champions.
Finally, Sactown closes out its inaugural tournament with a 2 p.m. PST game against the Miami Heat, led by De'Aaron Fox's former Kentucky teammate Bam Adebayo.
Along with No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, the Kings Summer League roster features Harry Giles III, Frank Mason III and Justin Jackson along with fellow teammate Nigel Hayes.
For a full list of California Classic rosters from the participating teams, see below.
Kings California Classic Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|College/Last Team/Country
|De'Aaron Fox
|G
|6-3
|Kentucky
|Frank Mason III
|G
|5-11
|Kansas
|Marcus Foster
|G
|6-3
|Creighton
|Allerik Freeman
|G
|6-3
|NC State
|Daxter Miles Jr.
|G
|6-3
|West Virginia
|Elston Turner Jr.
|G
|6-4
|Texas A&M
|Justin Jackson
|F
|6-8
|North Carolina
|Brandon Austin
|G
|6-6
|Oregon
|Cam Reynolds
|G-F
|6-8
|Tulane
|Marvin Bagley III
|F
|6-11
|Duke
|Nigel Hayes
|F
|6-8
|Wisconsin
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|Kentucky/Sudan
|Harry Giles III
|F
|6-10
|Duke
|Zach Auguste
|F
|6-10
|Panathinaikos/Notre Dame
|Devin Williams
|F
|6-9
|Vaqueros Bayamon
Lakers California Classic Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|College/Last Team/Country
|Joel Berry
|G
|6-0
|North Carolina
|Stephaun Branch
|G
|6-5
|Georgia State/South Bay Lakers
|Thomas Bryant
|C
|6-10
|Indiana/South Bay Lakers
|Jeffrey Carroll
|G
|6-6
|Oklahoma State
|Alex Caruso
|G
|6-5
|Texas A&M
|Josh Hart
|G
|6-5
|Villanova
|Demarcus Holland
|G
|6-4
|Texas, South Bay Lakers
|Nick King
|F
|6-7
|Middle Tennessee
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|F
|6-8
|Kansas
|Malik Newman
|G
|6-3
|Kansas
|Malik Pope
|F
|6-10
|San Diego State
|Xavier Rathan-Mayes
|G
|6-4
|Florida State, Westchester Knicks
|Moe Wagner
|C
|6-11
|Michigan
|Jonathan Williams
|F
|6-9
|Gonzaga
Warriors California Classic Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|College/Last Team/Country
|Abudurexiti Abudushalamu
|F
|6-8
|China
|Jordan Bell
|F
|6-9
|Oregon
|Elijah Brown
|G
|6-4
|Oregon
|Rion Brown
|G
|6-4
|Miami
|Gian Clavell
|G/F
|6-4
|Colorado State/Puerto Rico
|Xavier Cooks
|G/F
|6-8
|Winthrop/Australia
|Marcus Derrickson
|F
|6-7
|Georgetown
|Jacob Evans III
|G/F
|6-6
|Cincinnati
|Jordan Howard
|G
|5-11
|Central Arkansas
|Omari Johnson
|F
|6-9
|Oregon State/Jamaica
|Damian Jones
|C
|7-0
|Vanderbilt
|Josh Magette
|G
|6-1
|Alabama in Huntsville
|Kendrick Nunn
|G
|6-3
|Oakland (MI)
|Nuni Omat
|F
|6-9
|Baylor/Kenya
|Jeff Roberson
|F
|6-6
|Vanderbilt
|J.B. Tokoto
|F
|6-6
|North Carolina
Heat California Classic Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|College/Last Team/Country
|Bam Adebayo
|F
|6-7
|Kentucky
|Dikembe Dixson
|F
|6-7
|University of Illinois-Chicago
|Matt Farrell
|G
|6-0
|Notre Dame
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|G/F
|6-7
|UNLV
|Jarrod Jones
|G/F
|6-9
|Ball State/Turkey
|Daryl Macon
|G
|6-3
|Arkansas
|Yante Maten
|F
|6-8
|Georgia
|Landry Nnoko
|C
|6-10
|Clemson/Grand Rapids
|Ike Nwamu
|G
|6-5
|UNLV/Sioux Falls
|Duncan Robinson
|G/F
|6-8
|Michigan
|Justin Tillman
|F
|6-8
|VCU
|Rashad Vaughn
|G
|6-6
|UNLV
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|G
|6-1
|Michigan
|Tai Webster
|G
|6-2
|Nebraska/Germany