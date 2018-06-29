California Classic Highlighted by Rivalries and Young Talent

Beginning on July 2, the California Classic will bring together young talent from across the league for the inaugural summer tournament in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings open up their Summer League play on Monday with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. PST. Josh Hart will hope to continue upon an impressive rookie season with fellow teammate Moe Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

On Tuesday, the Kings play another archrival, the Golden State Warriors, to close out the festivities at 8 p.m. PST. Jordan Bell highlights the squad for the defending champions.

Finally, Sactown closes out its inaugural tournament with a 2 p.m. PST game against the Miami Heat, led by De'Aaron Fox's former Kentucky teammate Bam Adebayo.

Along with No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, the Kings Summer League roster features Harry Giles III, Frank Mason III and Justin Jackson along with fellow teammate Nigel Hayes.


For more information on tickets, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.

For a full list of California Classic rosters from the participating teams, see below.

Kings California Classic Roster

Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country
De'Aaron Fox G 6-3 Kentucky
Frank Mason III G 5-11 Kansas
Marcus Foster G 6-3 Creighton
Allerik Freeman G 6-3 NC State
Daxter Miles Jr. G 6-3 West Virginia
Elston Turner Jr. G 6-4 Texas A&M
Justin Jackson F 6-8 North Carolina
Brandon Austin G 6-6 Oregon
Cam Reynolds G-F 6-8 Tulane
Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 Duke
Nigel Hayes F 6-8 Wisconsin
Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 Kentucky/Sudan
Harry Giles III F 6-10 Duke
Zach Auguste F 6-10 Panathinaikos/Notre Dame
Devin Williams F 6-9 Vaqueros Bayamon

Lakers California Classic Roster

Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country
Joel Berry G 6-0 North Carolina
Stephaun Branch G 6-5 Georgia State/South Bay Lakers
Thomas Bryant C 6-10 Indiana/South Bay Lakers
Jeffrey Carroll G 6-6 Oklahoma State
Alex Caruso G 6-5 Texas A&M
Josh Hart G 6-5 Villanova
Demarcus Holland G 6-4 Texas, South Bay Lakers
Nick King F 6-7 Middle Tennessee
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk F 6-8 Kansas
Malik Newman G 6-3 Kansas
Malik Pope F 6-10 San Diego State
Xavier Rathan-Mayes G 6-4 Florida State, Westchester Knicks
Moe Wagner C 6-11 Michigan
Jonathan Williams F 6-9 Gonzaga

Warriors California Classic Roster

Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country
Abudurexiti Abudushalamu F 6-8 China
Jordan Bell F 6-9 Oregon
Elijah Brown G 6-4 Oregon
Rion Brown G 6-4 Miami
Gian Clavell G/F 6-4 Colorado State/Puerto Rico
Xavier Cooks G/F 6-8 Winthrop/Australia
Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 Georgetown
Jacob Evans III G/F 6-6 Cincinnati
Jordan Howard G 5-11 Central Arkansas
Omari Johnson F 6-9 Oregon State/Jamaica
Damian Jones C 7-0 Vanderbilt
Josh Magette G 6-1 Alabama in Huntsville
Kendrick Nunn G 6-3 Oakland (MI)
Nuni Omat F 6-9 Baylor/Kenya
Jeff Roberson F 6-6 Vanderbilt
J.B. Tokoto F 6-6 North Carolina

Heat California Classic Roster

Player Pos. Ht. College/Last Team/Country
Bam Adebayo F 6-7 Kentucky
Dikembe Dixson F 6-7 University of Illinois-Chicago
Matt Farrell G 6-0 Notre Dame
Derrick Jones Jr. G/F 6-7 UNLV
Jarrod Jones G/F 6-9 Ball State/Turkey
Daryl Macon G 6-3 Arkansas
Yante Maten F 6-8 Georgia
Landry Nnoko C 6-10 Clemson/Grand Rapids
Ike Nwamu G 6-5 UNLV/Sioux Falls
Duncan Robinson G/F 6-8 Michigan
Justin Tillman F 6-8 VCU
Rashad Vaughn G 6-6 UNLV
Derrick Walton Jr. G 6-1 Michigan
Tai Webster G 6-2 Nebraska/Germany

