California Classic to Be Televised on NBA TV

Beginning on Monday, July 2, NBA TV will carry the inaugural California Classic starting at 6pm PST when the Golden State Warriors play the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center. Monday’s coverage concludes at 8pm PST when the Sacramento Kings face off with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA TV will feature games from both the California Classic and the Utah Summer League from July 2-5.

Featuring No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, Harry Giles, Frank Mason and Justin Jackson, catch your first glimpse of the 2018-19 Kings in Sacramento before the new season tips off!

On Tuesday beginning at 8pm PST, the Kings square off against their Northern California rival Warriors on NBA TV.

Finally, on Thursday, July 5, catch both games from Golden 1 Center on NBA TV starting with the Warriors taking on the Lakers at 12pm PST. Coverage of the California Classic concludes with the Kings matching up with the Heat immediately following the previous game at Golden 1 Center.

Get tickets to the California Classic starting at just $10 here.