Sacramento Kings Host Spotlight on Education Night to Support Local Nonprofit, Honor Local Teachers of the Year

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 23, the Sacramento Kings will host the third and final “Spotlight Night” of the 2018-19 season at Golden 1 Center, in a continued effort to support regional nonprofits using basketball as an agent of change in the community. As the team takes on the Phoenix Suns, the Kings will salute the mission of Teach for America, a national nonprofit with a local California Capital Valley chapter dedicated to expanding educational opportunities by working alongside students, educators and community members to support academic and personal growth.

“Education is the foundation of success and we are excited to shine a light on the tireless work of outstanding educators,” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Throughout the night, we will emphasize the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders, thinkers and inventors.”

“Being able to share our work and mission with an arena full of fans is truly a unique opportunity we are looking forward to,” said Scott Richards, Executive Director TFA-California Capital Valley. “At Teach for America we are passionate about tackling educational inequity and working towards the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, grow, influence and lead. We hope the fans will see this passion and get involved.”

Teach for America will take over the arena, sharing their message through in-game videos, digital takeover and informational kiosk located at Plaza Section 111. Throughout the night, they will share ways to act as education advocates for those on or below the poverty line. They will also be active in various aspects of the game including the ringing of the Cowbell, throwing out t-shirts and serving as the benefactor of the 50/50 Raffle.

The Kings will also host local Teachers of the Year recipients with a pregame celebration at the Bud Light Junction and award presentation in-game. The teachers will also hold the flag during the National Anthem and participate in a game of Family Feud at halftime.

Earlier this season, the Kings invited ReCreate to take over Golden 1 Center for Spotlight on Sustainability Night and Runnin’ for Rhett in honor of Spotlight on Health Night.

Tickets can be purchased online at Kings.com or at Golden 1 Center’s Box Office.

For more information, please visit Kings.com/Community.