Kings Host Spotlight on Health Night to Support Local Nonprofit “Runnin’ for Rhett” and Bring Awareness to Healthy Living

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings will host the second “Spotlight Night” of the 2018-19 season at Golden 1 Center, in an ongoing effort to support regional nonprofits using basketball as an agent of change in the community. As the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets, the Kings will salute the mission of Runnin’ for Rhett, a local nonprofit committed to nurturing healthy communities through fitness and nutrition.

“We are committed to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle while also supporting the work of our local nonprofit partners as we work together to positively impact our shared community,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Through our annual Spotlight on Health Night, we are able to share the Runnin’ for Rhett ‘Move Into Life’ mission and inspiring story with our fans in meaningful, entertaining ways.”

“Runnin’ for Rhett was founded in memory of my son Rhett who inspired many with his infectious smile and will to live, despite his ongoing challenges with cerebral palsy,” said Runnin’ for Rhett Executive Director Randy Seevers. “We found our calling to spread this inspiration by using fitness to encourage others to push forward and ‘Move Into Life.’ We look forward to sharing our message at Golden 1 Center.”

Spotlight Nights focus on health, sustainability and education while allowing a local, nonprofit to take over the arena and engage Kings fans through in-arena programming, Kings social media accounts, concourse activations and more.

Runnin’ for Rhett will take over the arena, sharing their message through videos, on social media and at an information kiosk located at Plaza Section 111. Throughout the night, they will educate fans on the different ways they can get involved and be active in their community through activities including a pregame interview with Executive Director Randy Seevers and an in-game race. They will also participate during the game with the ringing of the Cowbell, the high-five line, throwing out shirts will serve as the benefactor of the 50/50 Raffle.

Earlier this season, the Kings invited ReCreate to take over Golden 1 Center for Spotlight on Sustainability Night and will host Teach for America for the upcoming Spotlight on Education Night.

Tickets can be purchased online at Kings.com or at Golden 1 Center’s Box Office.

For more information, please visit Kings.com/Community.