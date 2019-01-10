Sacramento Kings Host Spotlight on Sustainability Night to Support Local Nonprofit, Showcasing Their Work in Sacramento Region

Tonight, January 10, the Sacramento Kings will host the first “Spotlight Night” of the 2018-19 season at Golden 1 Center, in a continued effort to support regional nonprofits using basketball as an agent of change in the community. As the team takes on the Detroit Pistons, the Kings will salute the mission of ReCreate, a local nonprofit committed to reducing waste in the community and promoting recycling through art, education and imagination.

“The Kings are dedicated to highlighting the importance of sustainability and sustainable business practices – including locally sourcing food, incorporating responsible recycling methods and repurposing food scraps into compost,” said Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “By sharing our stage with ReCreate, we hope to elevate their sustainable messages to our fans in fun, entertaining ways that leave a lasting impression.”

Spotlight Nights focus on health, sustainability and education while allowing a local, nonprofit to take over the arena and engage Kings fans through in-arena programming, Kings social media accounts, concourse activations, and more. The Spotlight on Sustainability Night will be the first of a three-part series this season.

ReCreate will take over the arena, sharing their message through in-game activations, a Wind Tunnel and interactive Kings-themed art display made completely of repurposed material located at Plaza Section 111. Through the night, they will educate fans on ways to reduce waste footprint and demonstrate ways to creatively reuse and repurpose items material, including a pre-game interview with ReCreate Founder and Executive Director Donna Sangwin.

The Kings will use special in-game entertainment including a Republic Services on-court challenge, videos featuring recycling fun facts and other programming to encourage fans to incorporate sustainable practices into their everyday lives. The evening will also shine a light on some of the team’s innovative practices that make Golden 1 Center the most environmentally-friendly arena in the world.

Awarded Environmental Innovator of the Year by Green Sports Alliance and Sustainable Business of the Year for Energy Conservation by BERC, the Sacramento Kings have redefined the sustainable capabilities of sports teams with Golden 1 Center being the first arena awarded LEED platinum designation, and the most innovative food program in sports sourcing 90% of food within 150 miles of the arena. The team has also implemented a Solar Days initiative to reduce power usage on “dark days” at the arena as well as the Second That program aimed at eliminating food waste by donating unused/unprepared food to families in need.

