Sacramento Kings Guard Cory Joseph and Family Donate Face Shields to Thousands of Frontline Hospital Workers in Toronto Area

Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph and his family are donating face shields through Operation Canadian Shield to help protect thousands of frontline workers in hospitals providing care for COVID-19 patients in his native city of Toronto, Ontario. Joseph and family have teamed up with fellow Canadian and Kings chief of staff and assistant coach Roy Rana, Frontier, Sunnybrook Foundation and University Health Network to coordinate this effort.

“It is heartbreaking to witness the effects of this pandemic around the world, so I wanted to do my part to help where I grew up,” said Joseph. “The courageous work of the hospital community is admirable, and it is important to help protect them. I look forward to providing support in Toronto along with upcoming community efforts throughout Canada and Sacramento as we fight this virus together.”

“This is a tragic situation for all of us, and at the same time it is inspiring to see Cory’s leadership in this effort,” said Rana. “I am honored to help him aid these healthcare heroes back home while they put their lives on the line to save others.”

Operation Canadian Shield is an initiative launched by Flash Reproductions in Toronto to supply frontline workers with essential safety equipment for protection as they treat COVID-19 patients. Funds raised through Operation Canadian Shield provide and distribute shields free of charge to the healthcare community.

The Kings have always been one giant, global family, and this donation is part of the team’s “In This Together” initiative to help provide support during these unprecedented times. Last week, Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and forward Nemanja Bjelica partnered with General Manager Vlade Divac’s foundation to fund the purchase of ventilators, masks and supplies to support hospitals and medical institutions providing critical care and trauma services in their native Serbia. Earlier this month, the organization announced that the team’s former arena in Natomas will serve as a surge field hospital to provide care for mild to moderate COVID-positive patients. The Sacramento Kings Foundation has committed to donate $250,000 to area community organizations providing food services, essential supplies and other resources and relief to those hardest hit by the crisis. The team will also donate 100,000 medical-grade masks to state and local hospitals and healthcare institutions with a shortage of supplies.

To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.