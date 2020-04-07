Sacramento Kings Players Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica Join Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation to Donate Medical Supplies to Serbian Medical Community

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and forward Nemanja Bjelica teamed up with General Manager Vlade Divac’s foundation – the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation – to fund the purchase of much needed ventilators, medical-grade masks and supplies to support hospitals and medical institutions providing critical care and trauma services for COVID-positive, COVID-exposed and high-risk patients in their native Serbia.

“I am inspired by all those across the NBA and around the world who have given back to individuals hardest hit by this crisis, which is why it was important to me to support the people back home by providing these supplies to help save lives,” said Bogdanovic. “I want to thank the brave medical professionals who are working hard every day to treat everyone affected by the coronavirus. I know that soon we will get through this difficult time together.”

“I am proud to donate these important resources to assist the heroic frontline workers who are battling COVID-19 and support patients in need of these lifesaving supplies back home,” said Bjelica. “During this time, health and safety is the top priority and we are honored to lend a helping hand.”

The Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation was established in 2007 and builds on over thirty years of humanitarian work. In addition to its aim of helping refugees and internally displaced persons, the Foundation has long focused on supporting the citizens of Serbia during emergency situations like the current COVID-19 health crisis.

“The horrific impact of this global pandemic is devastating and our hearts are with every person touched by this crisis,” said Divac. “Through our foundation, we work to help provide resources to improve the quality of life and create a better future for the most vulnerable. Ana and I are humbled by this opportunity to join my fellow Kings in sending ventilators, masks and supplies to assist the heroes and patients back home as we face this battle together.”

The Kings have always been one giant, global family, and this donation is part of the team’s “In This Together” effort to help provide support during these unprecedented times. Last week, the Sacramento Kings Foundation announced it will donate $250,000 to area community organizations providing food services, essential supplies and other resources and relief to the region’s most vulnerable families and individuals. The team also donated 100,000 medical-grade masks to state and city health agencies to distribute to hospitals and healthcare institutions with a shortage of supplies. Last month, the Kings joined forces with Legends Hospitality to donate nearly 5,000 pounds of prepared and perishable food to the Sacramento Food Bank and the Sacramento County Office of Education to help feed individuals in need and families impacted by school closures.

To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.