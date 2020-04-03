Sacramento Kings Announce Natomas Arena to Serve as Surge Hospital and $250,000 Donation to Support Area Community Organizations in COVID-19 Response Efforts

-- Team Donates 100,000 Medical Masks to State and Local Health Agencies --

Today, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced plans for the California Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to convert the Natomas arena and practice facility into a surge field hospital to provide critical medical services for coronavirus and trauma care patients. The hospital, which will house approximately 360 beds along with additional hospital services, will provide additional capacity for the Sacramento region in response to the expected surge in patients due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

To further assist the state and city in its fight against the coronavirus, the Sacramento Kings are making additional contributions, including donating $250,000 to support area community organizations providing essential services and supplies to families and individuals in need, and the donation of 100,000 medical masks to state and local health agencies.

“On behalf of the entire Kings family, our hearts are with all who have been affected by this pandemic,” said Sacramento Kings Chairman, CEO and Owner Vivek Ranadivé. “California always leads the nation and the world, and we applaud Governor Newsom’s strong and decisive leadership to keep Californians healthy and safe during this crisis. His deft guidance and preparation serve as a shining example for leaders across America. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the medical professionals and frontline workers risking their lives every day and making tremendous sacrifices to protect us and provide essential services. Our deepest thanks go out to all of the local public health experts and elected officials, including Mayor Steinberg and Councilmember Ashby, working to safeguard the community during this unprecedented time.

“Our community has always come first, and that is more important now than ever,” Ranadivé continued. “The Kings are proud to help by providing additional space to accommodate a predicted surge in patients. We are also donating masks to help keep people healthy, and critical resources to area organizations that are addressing food insecurity and other issues as a result of the coronavirus. I have always been in awe of the resilience and ingenuity of the American people and firmly believe that together, we will defeat this invisible enemy.”

"These days, our state’s soaring spirit is on full display – with Californians from every walk of life standing together, even while staying at home,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “The State of California is working with the Kings to repurpose the team's former home to help treat COVID-19 patients and meet the coming surge in demand for hospital space. This facility, which for decades brought joy to the lives of Californians, will now be in the business of saving lives. I applaud the Kings and all the federal, state and local officials who worked in concert to make it happen.”

Additional details on the team’s contributions to support state and local COVID-19 response efforts:

• $250,000 to Support Community Organizations: The Sacramento Kings Foundation will donate $250,000 to area community organizations providing food services, essential supplies and other resources and relief to our region’s most vulnerable families and individuals as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis. Details on the specific organizations receiving funds is forthcoming.

• Donation of 100,000 Medical Masks: The Kings will donate 100,000 medical masks to state and city health agencies to distribute to hospitals and healthcare institutions with a shortage of supplies.

The Natomas arena surge hospital will also provide increased opportunities to accrue scheduled shifts for Kings and partner team members who are unable to work due to the closure of Golden 1 Center. Already, many part-time Kings event team members have secured temporary employment through priority hiring programs in place with partners like Raley’s.

As the world works to combat COVID-19, the Kings are committed to using basketball as a platform for advancing social good by spreading awareness and support throughout our community. Earlier this week, the organization launched “In This Together,” an initiative to engage and connect through online activations, health awareness, physical and educational activities, business support and more. Last month, the Kings joined forces with Legends Hospitality to donate nearly 5,000 pounds of prepared and perishable food to the Sacramento Food Bank and the Sacramento County Office of Education to help feed individuals in need and families impacted by school closures. To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.