"Trust of Their Teammates" — Twenty Games in, how are the Utah Jazz Rookies Doing?

A quarter of a way through the NBA season, it's time to check how Utah's three rookies are doing.

"Really happy with how the draft played out," Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik said on draft night. "The draft took a really fortunate turn for us. … We're leaning into talent and getting many talented players on the roster. We need guys that have an upside and chance to grow with the right kind of development, with the right kind of hard work. … That's what we got tonight."

"I think there is a world where each of them could play themselves into minutes," Hardy added. "It's about earning the trust of their teammates. … If their teammates think that they can help them win, they'll be all about it."

1.) Keyonte George

One of the brightest spots of the young season has been the emergence of George, the No. 16 overall pick this past June.

Showing flashes of being a talented scorer throughout summer league and the preseason, expectations from Jazz Nation were high for George entering the season. But Hardy wanted to temper those expectations, knowing how difficult the transition is for a rookie entering the NBA.

After coming off the bench for the first eight games of the year — playing a significant role off the bench — it was clear that George was ready for a larger role.

He got his first start against Indiana on Nov. 8 and has started every game since. Fans can see his comfort growing every time he steps on the court, averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game since becoming a starter.

"There's a lot of belief within our organization in Keyonte," Hardy said. "I think all of the guys on the team recognize Keyonte's ability. … I think everybody on the team has been really impressed with his maturity at his age, his understanding at his age. I think the team has received him well. … They've been very supportive of him all season."

2.) Taylor Hendricks

Not all rookie journeys are the same, and for the No. 9 pick in the draft, Hendricks understands that patience is one of his best virtues. He's played in two of Utah's 20 games this year — the first and the most recent — spending most of his time in the G League with the Salt Lake Stars.

With a logjam at the forward spots between starters Lauri Markkanen and John Collins and key reserves Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio, minutes would always be difficult to come by for Hendricks. It's why the Jazz designated him for the G League, where he's made very good strides by getting minutes on the court against NBA players.

In nine games (all starts), he's averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game. He's also shooting 38% from deep on 5.6 attempts per game, a positive sign that his game could translate to the next level.

With injuries sidelining Markkanen and Olynyk in Utah's game against Portland this past Saturday, Hendricks was not just called up to the Jazz, he found himself checking in with 3:48 left in the first quarter.

He finished with five points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes. His first block came against fellow rookie Scoot Henderson, showing off his length when he recovered enough to swat Henderson's midrange jumper away. The next block came a few possessions later when he chased down Portland's Shaedon Sharpe and sent his layup attempt into the stands.

"I'm way more concerned with Taylor's defense than his offense," Hardy said postgame. "I think he had some really good moments switching on the ball, he had a couple of nice block shots — chasing down in transition and had one on the ball on a jump shot. That was great. … That's my expectation for him."

With Markkanen and Olynyk expected back in the near future, it's unknown if Hendricks will carve out a more consistent role moving forward. But what was clear from his first game with the Jazz in a month was how much progress he has made after getting consistent minutes with the Stars.

"Overall, I think he did a really good job," Hardy said. "When somebody gets thrown in for the first time, you're just kind of hoping that they don't disrupt the team at all. ... And he didn't do that at all. I thought his energy added to our group tonight. ... He helped us get a win."

3.) Brice Sensabaugh

Utah's last first-round pick of the 2023 NBA draft, Sensabaugh has been on a similar path as Hendricks.

Stuck behind a logjam of scoring guards with the Jazz, Sensabaugh has spent most of his time with the Stars. He's emerged as their leading scorer, averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 10 games.

Coming out of the draft, Sensabaugh was known for his shooting abilities, and that skill has translated to the next level. He's knocking down 39.5% of his shots from deep while doing so on high volume (7.6 attempts per game). But he's made good strides as a playmaker, showing a penchant for playing under control and finding the open man when needed.

Clearly, he's benefitting from his time in the G League just as much as Hendricks is. Finally healthy, Sensabaugh hasn't shied away from being the Stars' No. 1 option as he continues to look more and more comfortable adjusting to the speed of the game. He's also made strides on the defensive end, putting in a significant amount of time on understanding his role as part of a team defense.