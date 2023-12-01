"Back to Work" — Without Markkanen and Clarkson, Utah Falls to Top-Seeded Minnesota in Defensive Battle

With leading scorers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson out for Thursday's showdown against Minnesota, the Jazz knew it would be an uphill climb.

Despite a back-and-forth first half, Utah ran out of steam over the final 24 minutes and fell 101-90 to the Timberwolves.

“Tonight we really, ultimately, just struggled to put the ball in the basket,” head coach Will Hardy said. “I think there were a lot of moments in this game where we played some good basketball, but ultimately weren’t able to make enough shots. If we would have told ourselves before tonight’s game that we were going to come in and hold them to 101 points on the road, you feel like that gives you a really good chance to win the game.”

It was 24 hours ago when the Jazz, leading by one after the first quarter, were outscored 36-17 in the second quarter by Memphis.

Fast forward to Thursday night, and again, the Jazz came out firing by jumping out to a three-point lead after the first quarter — And like last night, Utah let the opponent back in the game. Minnesota went on a 15-0 run to erase a 12-point deficit and lead by three with five minutes left in the half.

But unlike 24 hours ago, the Jazz didn't roll over. They didn't give up. Instead, this team kept battling and kept fighting. John Collins ended the run with a bucket before Keyonte George and Simone Fontecchio hit threes, as Utah trailed by just two at the break.

“I think the positive tonight was our half court defense. … We held the Timberwolves to 101 points, 25 of those were in transition,” Hardy said.

While the Jazz were able to stave off one big Timberwolves run, they couldn't hold off another.

Following a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead with nine minutes left in the third, Utah appeared to have weathered the storm. But the Timberwolves answered with a 14-0, eventually outscoring Utah 35-19 in the quarter and forcing the Jazz to play catch up again.

“Way too many turnovers in the third quarter,” Hardy said. “I think we gave into their ball pressure a little bit. … Their energy level was much higher than ours in that quarter. Moments where we just needed to make a shot to break their rhythm and let us set our defense again, we weren’t able to do so.”

“Ultimately it wasn't just one thing in that quarter. … It was multiple things.”

One of the bright spots on the night was the play of Fontecchio.

After being tabbed as the starter in place of Markkanen, Fontecchio got off to another hot start on Thursday. He scored or assisted on 12 of Utah's first 19 points as the Jazz jumped out to a 19-12 lead.

He kept that up the rest of the way, finishing with 16 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Since entering the starting lineup, Fontecchio has been averaging 13 points, four rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 36.7% shooting from deep in 28 minutes per game.

"He's a warrior," Hardy said of Fontecchio. "You can just see it on his face every day. You can see the way he's interacting with everybody and the way he moves around. … There's a different confidence about Simo this year."

Starting in place of Clarkson, it was a nice bounce-back game for Agbaji after struggling last night. He finished with 13 points (3-of-6 from three), six rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

George finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Collin Sexton added 14 points and four assists off the bench.

Utah will have a day to regroup before returning home to face Portland on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.