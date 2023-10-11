"Knock Off Some Of The Rust" | Five Things To Know From Utah's Loss To The Clippers

Make no mistake: the Utah Jazz want to win every game.

But during the preseason, winning isn’t the ultimate goal. With so many questions surrounding the team ahead of their season opener against Sacramento on Oct. 25, head coach Will Hardy has said that the preseason will be about answering those questions.

Using a different group of starters in both the first and second half, the Jazz fell 103-98 to the Clippers on Tuesday night in Seattle. It was the second time the teams have faced off in the past three nights, with Utah taking game one in Hawaii on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know from Tuesday’s game.

1.) Same Starting Five

For the first two games, head coach Will Hardy elected to go with Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker as the starting guards. Some expected Hardy to try multiple starting duos over the preseason, but he went with the same group that helped get the win in game one.

Jordan Clarkson and Ochai Agbaji were the next backcourt duo to enter the game, followed by Kris Dunn and Keyonte George — all of them played at least six minutes in the first half with Hardy implementing multiple three-guard lineups.

Altogether, Hardy is still trying to figure out which duo works best with the starting frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler, and then who shines alongside Kelly Olynyk with the second unit.

“Having guys like that around is always going to be good for us, especially being in a battle every day against each other. … Iron sharpens iron,” Horton-Tucker said.

2.) Clarkson Resumes Sixth Man Role

Clarkson has played off the bench for Utah’s first two preseason games after starting every game he played last year.

Given his career season last year, he showed why he’s so valuable as a scoring option off the bench. He erupted for a personal 8-0 run early in the second quarter, turning what looked like a blowout in the making to a two-point deficit.

He’s elusive at getting to any spot he wants on the floor, especially in the paint. Once there, his footwork is so superb that he can finish over smaller defenders or around bigger ones. That sort of shot-making is invaluable off the bench in the NBA.

3.) Different Team With Dunn

On Saturday night, Dunn didn’t see action until the second half. But after an impressive performance — 15 points, 5 assists — Dunn found himself on the court to start the second quarter against the Clippers on Tuesday.

After a slog of a first quarter in which Utah never seemed to find a rhythm, the team looked different with Dunn running the point. Not only is he the most ‘pure’ point guard on the roster, but his veteran leadership appeared to calm the team down. He got Utah organized into the sets on offense, and although the shots weren’t falling, the Jazz were getting good looks.

Interestingly enough, Hardy elected to go with Dunn and Clarkson in the backcourt over the final three minutes of the first half, playing alongside Markkanen, Kessler, and Collins.

4.) Collins Finding His Way

After being the major offseason acquisition for the Jazz, Collins is still trying to find a rhythm and get more comfortable with his new teammates.

The natural ability is there, especially if his three-point shooting can return to his earlier years in Atlanta when he was around 40% for three straight years. His athleticism jumps out immediately, being able to run the floor on offense while defending forwards and centers.

5.) Horton-Tucker Makes It Rain In Seattle

Horton-Tucker showed in the second half why he ended the 2022-23 season with such momentum. After coming off the bench in the third quarter, Horton-Tucker was dominant when he erupted for 20 points (24 total) before checking out for good midway through the fourth.

Horton-Tucker used an array of finishes that brought the Seattle crowd to its feet multiple times, including a 360 layup off of a pass from Simone Fontecchio, and a pair of threes.

Despite being just two games into the preseason, Horton-Tucker looked comfortable and had his best moments leading Utah’s second unit, an impressive showing from the 22-year-old.