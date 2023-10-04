"Lack Of Ego" | Five Questions The Jazz Hope To Answer Heading Into Training Camp

With day one of training camp officially in the books, the Jazz are continuing their pursuit of answers to a bevy of questions before the season gets underway on Oct. 25.

Although there will be five preseason games before the start of the season, time against teammates on the court is often the best answer to these questions.

That said, here are five questions for the Jazz while in Hawaii.

1.) Which duo emerges from the backcourt?

It's a question that has been talked about repeatedly — both by me and other Jazz beat writers — and for good reason. Utah has a ridiculous amount of talent in the backcourt, with six players deserving substantial time on the court.

Jordan Clarkson is the lone returner (from the start of the season) to the group, coming off a career year where he averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game (all career highs) in 61 starts. But head coach Will Hardy was open to the idea of Clarkson coming off the bench in a role he’s thrived in in the past, winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2021. .

Collin Sexton showed flashes of offensive brilliance last year despite coming off knee surgery. Now fully healthy, he's another guard with a makeup similar to Clarkson's who’s capable of taking over a game when coming off the bench.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Kris Dunn both had sensational finishes to last season. Horton-Tucker averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds over the final 16 games, including an impressive 37-point, 10-assist, 8-rebound showing against Charlotte. Dunn became the team's starting point guard in April, and responded by averaging 18.0 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game in 33.2 minutes over the final five games.

Then you have second-year guard Ochai Agbaji and rookie Keyonte George. Agbaji is an ideal 3-and-D guy with great strength, athleticism, and length, while George has drawn raves for his ability to score and pass during OTA's during the summer.

"I sort of know what training camp is going to look like, and I would describe it as 'The Hunger Games. … It's going to be vicious, and I am excited about that." Hardy said of the backcourt battle. "When you look at just the guards, there are a lot of factors that are going to go into all of those guys really, really competing to try to earn those minutes. … Not everybody can play every night."

2.) How To Assimilate John Collins?

After rumors began last season about Utah’s interest in Collins, the Jazz made it a reality when they traded for the power forward in July. Collins is one of the most athletic frontcourt players in the NBA, and apart from a gnarly finger injury last season, had been sensational while in Atlanta.

His addition now gives Utah one of the league's most athletic and long frontcourts, alongside 7-footers Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

He fits in well with his new teammates off the court, knowing Dunn from their time in Atlanta and being in Markkanen's draft class. But how will that translate to the court?

"I'd say the one thing that has surprised me is the lack of ego here," Collins said. "It's refreshing to have a group of guys that truly emphasize playing team basketball, and that want to do so. … It's nice for me to see. It's exciting for me to be around, and you know, it helps me wake up in the morning motivated to go play."

3.) What to make of the rookies?

Being a rookie in the NBA is not easy, especially at 19 years old. Yet that's precisely where Taylor Hendricks, George, and Brice Sensabaugh find themselves as they train in Hawaii with the team.

So much has been written and talked about George throughout the summer, which is why Jazz Nation already feels familiar with him. He exploded onto the scene at Summer League, dominating in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas en route to being named to the first team. He's fully recovered from an ankle injury and, as written above, has been sensational in pickup games over the past few weeks against his veteran teammates.

But what about Hendricks and Sensabaugh?

They've both been dealing with injuries missing Summer League action. However, they're both fully healthy and looking to earn their teammates' trust in Hawaii.

Hendricks has also gotten great reviews throughout summer training sessions, showing the ability to knock down threes and play solid defense — precise reasons that could see him push for playing time early in the season.

"They are extremely hard workers. … They've all been here basically all summer," Jazz GM Justin Zanik said of the rookies during last Friday's press conference. "We've even tried to kick them out of the gym, but they keep coming back. They are what we thought about them as far as their character, their work ethic, and let alone their talent. … I'm excited to have them start their journey."

4.) Olynyk vs. Collins

Competition is always a good thing, but healthy competition amongst teammates is even better — and that's what Kelly Olynyk and Collins are expected to go through throughout training camp.

Olynyk was Utah's starting power forward last season, starting a team-high 68 games, averaging 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 39.4% shooting from deep. Olynyk's ability to bring the ball up and run the offense is vital for a team that may lack traditional playmakers at the guard spots. He's also a very capable three-point shooter, helping spread the floor and open lanes up for the guards to drive and for Kessler to work in the paint.

Meanwhile, Collins is the high-flying athlete who could take Utah's defense to the next level with his ability to guard multiple positions. He also can help space the floor and has a polished scoring arsenal, but he just 29.2% from deep last season and doesn't have Olynyk's playmaking skills.

Regardless of who emerges as the starter, it would not be shocking to see both players on the court simultaneously — and maybe even at the end of games, depending on matchups.

5.) Fitting Into New Roles

The Jazz will seek new leadership amongst its group this season. While Olynyk and Clarkson are the longest-tenured players on the roster, guys such as Agbaji, Sexton, and Kessler have more outgoing personalities and voices that carry.

But the one guy the Jazz are counting on to fill that leadership void is the one who emerged as the team's best player and is now the NBA's reigning Most Improved Player.

"Lauri, he's a leader now, and you don't always ask to be the leader," Hardy said. "Lauri is an introvert, but I think he's ready for that role. … It's something that he and I have spoken a lot about this summer, understanding that people are looking at you even when you don't want them to be looking at you. How you react to different situations, in a game, after a game, at practice, in a film session, it matters to the team. … He's getting used to carrying that weight."

He's one of many trying to fit into his new role.

As the guard depth gets played out, that'll help dictate their roles on the team. For Collins, it's an entirely new situation for him, so figuring out where he's most effective will be essential. Olynyk and Clarkson are the returning veterans, while Kessler and Agbaji emerged late last season and should have more prominent roles this year.