Jazz Basketball Decade Series | 1970s

As the Jazz celebrate their 50th anniversary this season, it's a perfect time to reflect on a half-century of memories.

From beginning the organization in 1974 to moving to Salt Lake City in 1979, back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in the late 90s, and the ushering of a new era with Will Hardy just last year, Utah has emerged as one of the winningest franchises since its inception.

The Jazz have posted a .542 winning percentage through nearly 4,000 games, good enough for fourth all-time. They trail San Antonio (.601), Boston (.592), and the Los Angeles Lakers (.592).

Here's a look back at the organization's time during the 1970s:

It all started on June 7, 1974, when the NBA officially admitted the New Orleans Jazz as an expansion franchise. According to history, team officials chose the name 'Jazz' because of its dictionary definition: collective improvisation. New Orleans, being famous for Jazz music, is also said to have played a role in the name.

Although success was very difficult to find in the early years, it wasn't for lack of trying. The organization immediately made a splash by trading for Pete Maravich in its first season. The homegrown star from LSU, Maravich, was expected to invigorate the new franchise and give them a launching point.

Alas, that never happened, as the Jazz went 23-59 in that first season, going through three head coaches as well.

Things began to slowly turn around the following season, with head coach Butch van Breda Kolff providing some stability. After finishing the previous year as the leading man, he manned the role in the second season as Utah turned things around by finishing 38-44. Even though they missed the playoffs, the season was deemed a success as Maravich averaged 25.9 points per game, third-best in the league.

With higher expectations entering 1976-77, Maravich answered the call from an individual production standpoint. He was named First Team All-NBA for the second consecutive season, leading the league in scoring at 31.1 points per game with 13 games of 40+ points. However, the team regressed in the win-loss column as they finished 35-47, eventually leading to the firing of Breda Kolff.

BOSTON - 1976: Pete Maravich #7 of the New Orleans Jazz looks to pass during a game against the Boston Celtics circa 1976 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1976 NBAE (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Things turned around for the 1977-78 year, with the arrival of Truck Robinson giving Maravich a talented running mate. Although they barely missed out on the postseason, Maravich's knee injuries played a prominent role as he missed 32 games that season. But Robinson's arrival as a free agent helped stabilize the organization as he averaged 22.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.

With expectations continuing to build into the 1978 season, the Jazz disappointed, leaving the franchise with limited options.

As Maravich's knee injuries continued, he looked limited compared to the peak of his career. Utah traded Robinson to the Suns, hoping to rebuild through the draft as the team struggled to a 26-56 record, their worst since the inaugural season.

But bigger things lay ahead, including a massive decision from then-owner Sam Battistone.

Venue issues had long plagued the organization since its inception, including struggling to find a home base.

The Jazz played at the Municipal Auditorium and Loyola Fieldhouse during that first season. However, issues with the height of the court raised serious concerns with the NBA's Players Association — which resulted in a net being placed around the court to prevent the players from falling into the stands for safety reasons.

Utah also tried its time at the massive and cavernous Louisiana Superdome.

While it appeared better originally, significant financial issues made things difficult for the organization. Because the Superdome was in high demand, the price to play games was exorbitant — and when coupled with Maravich's knee injuries and the team failing to make the postseason, financial issues began to take their toll. There was also the issue of playing an entire month on the road due to New Orleans hosting Mardi Gras every February.

With financial issues plaguing the organization, an aging superstar dealing with severe knee injuries, and a fanbase struggling to accept the team, Battistone made a move that would forever change the future of the Jazz.

After going through an exhaustive research process, Battistone elected to move the franchise to Salt Lake City, Utah, to start the 1979 season. Despite being one of the smallest markets in the league, Salt Lake City had a history of having a tremendous fanbase following the success of the Utah Stars of the Athletic Basketball Association (ABA).

Although attendance was initially sluggish following the move, much of it had to do with the organization moving to the Mountain West just months before the 1979-80 season began. This led to many questions needing to be answered and a struggling marketing campaign amidst all the changes.

The on-court play suffered as Maravich's knee injuries had peaked. Under new head coach Tom Nissalke and his rule that players who don't practice don't play, Maravich sat for 24 straight games, much to the dismay of Jazz Nation.

As a result, the team struggled to a 24-58 record.

However, one of the bright spots of that first season in Utah was the emergence of Adrian Dantley. Just 23 when he was traded to the Jazz, Dantley emerged as a prolific scorer in the NBA, averaging 28.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game that year.

Dantley's presence helped set the stage for Utah's growth as the organization made its way into the 1980s with a new city and new hope.