"Feeling a Lot Better" — Kessler Cleared for Contact, to be Reevaluated in One Week

Announced on Monday afternoon, Walker Kessler has made significant progress in his injury rehab and has been cleared to resume basketball contact this week. He will be reevaluated again within one week.

“I’m really excited to get back out there,” Kessler said on Monday. “I’m excited to go back out there and, you know, really just get after it again.”

Kessler suffered a left elbow ulnar collateral ligament sprain when he got tangled up with Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in both teams’ season opener on Oct. 25. Kessler tried to play through the injury for the next two weeks but didn’t feel like he looked like the player who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season.

“Obviously, I didn’t have a great start. … I got a bad taste in my mouth,” he said of his slow start to the year. “I’m definitely feeling a lot better about my situation now. Just getting to work with the training staff these past couple weeks. … Working with the medical staff to just get feeling better.”

Now cleared for contact, Kessler is excited to return to the court and help the team. The Jazz have gone 2-3 without Kessler in the lineup but appeared to have found something despite two close losses to the Suns.

“First off, I just want to say that our guys are unbelievable fighters,” he said of his team. “Obviously, we’re not happy with the loss last night, but just an unbelievable game. I think that as we progress into the season, we’re only showing that we’re meshing together better and improving. … I think we’re a lot better than what our record shows.”

The positive note is that the last time Kessler was on the court was by far his best outing of the season. He finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks — including going 1-of-3 from deep — in Utah’s loss to Chicago.