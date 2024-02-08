5 Things to Know About Utah's Newest Forward: Kevin Knox II

Welcome to Utah, Kevin Knox II.

Announced on Thursday morning — and hours before the completion of the 2024 NBA trade deadline — Utah engaged in a trade with Detroit that featured three players and draft compensation.

Utah Received:

— Kevin Knox II

— Draft rights to Gabriele Procida (36th overall pick in 2022)

— Future second-round draft pick

Detroit Received:

— Simone Fontecchio

Here are five things to know about Utah's newest member, Knox II.

1.) Five-Star Recruit

High school careers don't get much better than what Knox did at Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. Although it never ended with a state title in the extremely difficult world of Florida high school hoops, Knox is one of the best players from the state in the past decade.

He averaged 30.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game as a junior as his team took home regional and district championships before bowing in the state semifinals. His numbers remained the same as a senior — 28.5 points, 11.3 rebounds — while also playing in the McDonald's All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

Despite thriving in high school, Knox proved his best against the nation's best during the summer between his junior and senior years. He averaged 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for E1T1 as they played in the EYBL (Nike Elite Youth Basketball League), widely considered the top youth basketball league for the summer.

2.) One-and-Done

Knox chose blueblood Kentucky over other suitors, including Duke, Missouri, North Carolina, and local school Florida State. Knox joined future (and still) NBA players P.J. Washington, Nick Richards, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to create one of the best recruiting classes in Wildcat history with eyes on a national championship.

Though Kentucky finished 10-8 in SEC play, the star power rose to the top when it mattered most. The Wildcats caught fire at the right time, running through the SEC tournament and taking down Tennessee in the title game — Knox finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before falling to in-state rival Kansas State. Knox capped his college career by being named to the SEC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-SEC teams. He was also named to the SEC Tournament Team, joining current Jazz teammate Collin Sexton (Alabama).

3.) Breakout Rookie Year

Being chosen ninth overall by the Knicks, Knox went to New York with high aspirations — both by himself, the fans, and the organization. He displayed star potential in high school and was considered the next star for an organization searching for one.

Knox performed well his rookie season, averaging career-highs of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. He played in 75 games, starting 57, while shooting 34.3% from three. He took home the NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award for December, averaging 17.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 38.4% from deep. He followed that up with a career-high 31 points on January 13, 2019, against Philadelphia.

4.) Well-Traveled

Although the rest of his time in New York didn't go as planned, Knox was traded to Atlanta on January 13, 2022. He joined the Hawks as they made a push to the postseason, getting matched up with Miami in the opening round. Knox averaged 11 points in two games as the Hawks fell in five, but he gained valuable postseason experience for the second time in two seasons.

He signed with Detroit in August 2022 as a free agent, becoming a rotation player instantly. He dropped a season-high 21 points and a career-high six threes in Detroit's 125-116 victory over Utah on Nov. 23.

Knox was then dealt to Portland as part of a four-team trade with Atlanta and Golden State just hours before the trade deadline expired last season. After resigning and then being waived by the Trail Blazers in October 2023, Knox returned to Detroit on a one-year contract.

5.) Athletic Family

To say Knox grew up in an athletic and competitive family might be an understatement. His dad is Kevin Knox, a national championship-winning wide receiver at Florida State who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 1994 NFL draft. He later played one season for the Arizona Cardinals.