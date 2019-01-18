MEET SHANE BATTIER!

Shane Battier will serve as the first-ever “Guest Conductor” when he hops aboard Brightline’s Buzzer Beater train service ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. HEAT game on January 23rd. Battier will first spend time with fans at MiamiCentral, where he will welcome passengers aboard the train, make station announcements, as well as interact with fans. He will then take a quick trip north to Fort Lauderdale (5:10 p.m.), before departing the Fort Lauderdale station (6:15 p.m.) to ride back into MiamiCentral with a trainload of HEAT supporters.

Battier’s visit is the latest in a season-long push by Brightline to provide fans with a fun, interactive environment aboard the “Buzzer Beater” – which provides arrivals into MiamiCentral for HEAT games at the AmericanAirlines Arena and later train departures, allowing fans to stay until the game ends.

To book Brightline tickets, please visit GoBrightline.com.