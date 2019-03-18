HEAT Recall Cooke From Skyforce

MIAMI, March 18 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have recalled Charles Cooke from their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and will join the team tonight for their game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Cook, who was signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on March 15, has appeared in 39 games (24 starts) with the Skyforce this season, averaging 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.00 steals and 31.4 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 34 percent from three-point range and 76.3 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he was originally signed by the HEAT earlier this season on October 7, appearing in one preseason game totaling one point, two rebounds and a block in 10:37 minutes of action before being waived on October 11.