Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Turn Series Around In Game 3

Miami HEAT vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sunday, October 4th @ 7:30PM

NBA Finals, Game Three

Lakers lead 2-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Neck strain) and Goran Dragic (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) are both doubtful for Game 3. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) is questionable.

- The last time Miami was down 2-0 in an NBA Finals (2006 vs. Dallas, also losing both games by double-digits), the HEAT came back to win the series 4-2.

- Miami shot 50.7 percent (36-of-71) from the field, 40.7 percent (11-of-27) from three-point range and 91.2 percent (31-of-34) from the foul line in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. They became just the fourth team in NBA Finals history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the foul line, but the first to record a loss.

- Miami became the first team over the last 20 years to enter the NBA Finals after having three different leading scorers in each of their previous three postseason series, joining the 1999 Spurs, 1990 Pistons, 1988 Lakers and 1985 Lakers who each went on to win the NBA Championship that season.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.

- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.

Last Game:

Although the HEAT fought extremely hard to cut an 18-point third quarter deficit in half, they ultimately fell to the Lakers 124-114 Friday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando and are now down 2-0 in the NBA Finals.