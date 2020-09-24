Gameday Rundown: HEAT On Verge Of Reaching NBA Finals

Miami HEAT at Boston Celtics

Friday, September 24th @ 8:30PM

EC Finals, Game Five

HEAT lead 3-1

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 8:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

What to watch for:

- Tyler Herro scored 37 points, all off the bench, in Game 4 becoming the only rookie in NBA postseason history to score that many points off the bench in a playoff game and it tied for the fourth-most by any player off the bench in postseason history.

- The HEAT have connected on 179 three-point field goals this postseason, the second-most during a single postseason in team history.

- Bam Adebayo posted a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double in Game 4, marking his sixth 20-point double-double this postseason.

- The HEAT had four players each score at least 20 points in Game 4, marking as just the third time in team history at least four Miami players each eclipsed the 20-point mark in a single postseason game.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 31 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 13 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

- Gabe Vincent (Knee) is questionable for Game 5. Chris Silva (Stress fracture) is out.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

Thanks to a historic performance from Tyler Herro, Miami defeated the Celtics 112-109 Wednesday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Herro finished the night with a career-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field.