Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take 3-1 Lead Over Celtics

Game starts at 8:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 22, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Wednesday, September 23rd @ 8:30PM

EC Finals, Game Four

HEAT lead 2-1

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 8:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- The HEAT have connected on 169 three-point field goals this postseason, the third-most during a single postseason in team history.

-  Jae Crowder has made 40 shots from beyond the arc, marking as the fourth-most during a single postseason by a member of the HEAT.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 12 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 30 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 4.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

Despite a late rally that saw Miami pull within 5 points, the HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics 117-106 in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bam Adebayo led the way with 27 points and 16 rebounds.

HEAT Category Celtics
111.5 POINTS PER GAME 108.3
105.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 102.1
.454 FG PCT. .455
.452 OPPONENT FG PCT. .412
.370 3-PT FG PCT. .343
.816 FT PCT. .813
43.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.1
40.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.3
25.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.6
7.83 STEALS PER GAME 6.93
14.2 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
14.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.9
4.42 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.07
