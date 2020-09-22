Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take 3-1 Lead Over Celtics

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Wednesday, September 23rd @ 8:30PM

EC Finals, Game Four

HEAT lead 2-1

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 8:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- The HEAT have connected on 169 three-point field goals this postseason, the third-most during a single postseason in team history.

- Jae Crowder has made 40 shots from beyond the arc, marking as the fourth-most during a single postseason by a member of the HEAT.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 12 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 30 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 4.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

Despite a late rally that saw Miami pull within 5 points, the HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics 117-106 in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bam Adebayo led the way with 27 points and 16 rebounds.