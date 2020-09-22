Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take 3-1 Lead Over Celtics
Game starts at 8:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics
Wednesday, September 23rd @ 8:30PM
EC Finals, Game Four
HEAT lead 2-1
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ESPN
Start time: 8:45PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- The HEAT have connected on 169 three-point field goals this postseason, the third-most during a single postseason in team history.
- Jae Crowder has made 40 shots from beyond the arc, marking as the fourth-most during a single postseason by a member of the HEAT.
- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 12 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 30 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.
- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 4.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.
- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.
Last game:
Despite a late rally that saw Miami pull within 5 points, the HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics 117-106 in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bam Adebayo led the way with 27 points and 16 rebounds.
|HEAT
|Category
|Celtics
|111.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.3
|105.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|102.1
|.454
|FG PCT.
|.455
|.452
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.412
|.370
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.343
|.816
|FT PCT.
|.813
|43.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.1
|40.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.3
|25.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.6
|7.83
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.93
|14.2
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.1
|14.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.9
|4.42
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.07
