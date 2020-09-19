Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead Over Celtics

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Saturday, September 19th @ 8:30PM

EC Finals, Game Three

HEAT lead 2-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 8:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- The HEAT have taken a 2-0 series lead against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, becoming the first No. 5 seeded team or lower in NBA postseason history to hold a 2-0 series lead in their first three postseason series.

- Miami has held a 2-0 lead 16 previous times in team history, going on to post a perfect 16-0 series record.

- The HEAT came back from down 17 points in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, tying their largest postseason comeback win in team history when they also came back from a 17-point deficit against the Thunder during Game 4 of the 2012 NBA.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 11 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 29 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 2.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

Thanks to a remarkable third quarter, the HEAT came back from an early 17-point deficit and ultimately defeated the Celtics 106-101 Thursday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.