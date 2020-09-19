Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead Over Celtics
Game starts at 8:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics
Saturday, September 19th @ 8:30PM
EC Finals, Game Three
HEAT lead 2-0
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ESPN
Start time: 8:45PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
What to watch for:
- The HEAT have taken a 2-0 series lead against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, becoming the first No. 5 seeded team or lower in NBA postseason history to hold a 2-0 series lead in their first three postseason series.
- Miami has held a 2-0 lead 16 previous times in team history, going on to post a perfect 16-0 series record.
- The HEAT came back from down 17 points in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, tying their largest postseason comeback win in team history when they also came back from a 17-point deficit against the Thunder during Game 4 of the 2012 NBA.
- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 11 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.
- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 29 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.
- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 2.
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.
- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.
- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.
Last game:
Thanks to a remarkable third quarter, the HEAT came back from an early 17-point deficit and ultimately defeated the Celtics 106-101 Thursday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
|HEAT
|Category
|Celtics
|112.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|107.6
|104.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|101.8
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.453
|.450
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.413
|.380
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.343
|.815
|FT PCT.
|.808
|43.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.7
|39.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.3
|25.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.2
|8.09
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.85
|14.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.1
|14.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.9
|4.09
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.23
NEXT UP: