Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Take Commanding 3-0 Lead Over Celtics

Game starts at 8:30PM on ESPN
Miami HEAT
Posted: Sep 19, 2020

Miami HEAT vs. Boston Celtics

Saturday, September 19th @ 8:30PM

EC Finals, Game Three

HEAT lead 2-0

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ESPN

Start time: 8:45PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

The HEAT have taken a 2-0 series lead against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, becoming the first No. 5 seeded team or lower in NBA postseason history to hold a 2-0 series lead in their first three postseason series.

- Miami has held a 2-0 lead 16 previous times in team history, going on to post a perfect 16-0 series record.

- The HEAT came back from down 17 points in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, tying their largest postseason comeback win in team history when they also came back from a 17-point deficit against the Thunder during Game 4 of the 2012 NBA.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 11 playoff games, the longest postseason double-figure scoring streak by a rookie in HEAT history, surpassing the previous record of 10-straight games which was held by Dwyane Wade.

- Goran Dragić has currently scored in double-figures in 29 consecutive postseason games, the fourth-longest streak by a member of the HEAT in team history.

- Chris Silva (groin) is out for game 2.

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning two of those three matchups.

- Miami is 48-75 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-35 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

- The teams enter this postseason having faced each other three previous times during the playoffs with Miami winning two of those three series.

Last game:

Thanks to a remarkable third quarter, the HEAT came back from an early 17-point deficit and ultimately defeated the Celtics 106-101 Thursday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

HEAT Category Celtics
112.0 POINTS PER GAME 107.6
104.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 101.8
.460 FG PCT. .453
.450 OPPONENT FG PCT. .413
.380 3-PT FG PCT. .343
.815 FT PCT. .808
43.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.7
39.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.3
25.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.2
8.09 STEALS PER GAME 6.85
14.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
14.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.9
4.09 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.23
