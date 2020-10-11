Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Force A Game 7

Miami HEAT vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sunday, October 11th @ 7:30PM

NBA Finals, Game Six

Lakers lead 3-2

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Goran Dragic (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) is doubtful for Game 6. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) is questionable.

- After recording a victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Erik Spoelstra improved his record in elimination games to 11-6 (.647), marking the fourth-highest winning percentage in NBA postseason history.

- Jimmy Butler posted a 35-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double in Game 5, marking as just the third 35-point triple-double when facing elimination in Finals history, joining James Worthy (6/21/88) and Jerry West (5/5/69).

- Duncan Robinson connected on seven three-point field goals in Game 5, tying for the thirdmost in any Finals game in league history, only Stephen Curry (9, 6/3/18) and Ray Allen (8, 6/6/10) have more.

- Jimmy Butler has now scored at least 20 points and dished out at least five assists in each of the five NBA Finals games, becoming just the second player in Finals history to achieve the feat in his first five career Finals games, joining only Michael Jordan (first seven).

- The HEAT have currently connected on a franchise-record 258 three-point field goals this postseason. Miami has now become just the fourth franchise and the sixth overall team to ever hit at least 250 treys in a single postseason.

Last Game:

Thanks to the HEAT’s competitive spirit and never-say-die attitude, they defeated the Lakers 111-108 Friday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to cut the series deficit to 3-2. Jimmy Butler recorded another triple-double. In doing so, he became the sixth player to record multiple triple-doubles in an NBA Finals.