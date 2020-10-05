Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Even NBA Finals

Miami HEAT vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, October 6th @ 9:00PM

NBA Finals, Game Four

Lakers lead 2-1

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo (Neck strain) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) are questionable for Game 4. Goran Dragic (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) is doubtful.

- Jimmy Butler posted a 40-point, 13-assist, 11-rebound triple-double in Game 3 against LA, marking as just the third 40-point triple-double in Finals history, joining Jerry West (5/5/69) and LeBron James (6/14/15).

- The HEAT forced the Lakers into 10 first quarter turnovers in Game 3, marking the most during a first quarter of a Finals game over the last 20 years (since play-by-plays were tracked in 1996-97).

- The last time Miami was down 2-0 in an NBA Finals (2006 vs. Dallas, also losing both games by double-digits), the HEAT came back to win the series 4-2.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 18 playoff games. His 18-game streak is the second-longest by any rookie in postseason league history, and he is now just one short from tying for the longest such streak ever with Alvan Adam’s 19 consecutive games in 1976.

- Jimmy Butler has now scored at least 20 points and dished out at least five assists in each of the three NBA Finals games, becoming just the fourth player in Finals history to achieve the feat in his first three career Finals games, joining Michael Jordan (first seven), Oscar Robertson (first four) and Shaquille O’Neal (first three).

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.

- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.

Last Game:

Entering Game 3, there was a lot of outside chatter about the HEAT being overmatched with Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragić out.

But Jimmy Butler wasn’t having any of it.

Thanks to a masterful triple-double by Butler and some key contributions from Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk, Miami defeated the Lakers 115-104 Sunday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to narrow L.A.’s series lead to 2-1.