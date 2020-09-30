Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open NBA Finals Against Lakers

Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday, September 30th @ 9:00PM

NBA Finals, Game One

Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: ABC

Start time: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.

- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.

What to watch for:

- The HEAT are making their sixth NBA Finals having captured three NBA Championships in their previous five appearances. They have now become the first No. 5 seed to reach the Finals in league history.

- Miami became the first team over the last 20 years to enter the NBA Finals after having three different leading scorers in each of their previous three postseason series, joining the 1999 Spurs, 1990 Pistons, 1988 Lakers and 1985 Lakers who each went on to win the NBA Championship that season.

- Pat Riley has now reached the NBA Finals in six-straight decades, including the 1970’s (Player), 1980’s (Coach), 1990’s (Coach), 2000’s (Coach & Executive), 2010’s (Executive) and 2020’s (Executive).

- The HEAT have connected on 199 three-point field goals this postseason, the most during a single postseason in team history.

- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 15 playoff games, becoming the first rookie in NBA postseason history to score at least 10 points in their first 15 playoff games as a reserve.

- Chris Silva (groin) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable for game 1.