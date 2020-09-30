Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open NBA Finals Against Lakers
Game starts at 9PM on ABC
Miami HEAT at Los Angeles Lakers
Wednesday, September 30th @ 9:00PM
NBA Finals, Game One
Location: AdventHealth Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: ABC
Start time: 9:10PM
Radio: 790AM, MIX 98.3FM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Item of the game: Free NBA Finals patch with purchase of a full price adult jersey
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Lakers met two times this regular season with LA winning both of those matchups.
- The HEAT is 27-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 9-23 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having never faced each other in the postseason.
What to watch for:
- The HEAT are making their sixth NBA Finals having captured three NBA Championships in their previous five appearances. They have now become the first No. 5 seed to reach the Finals in league history.
- Miami became the first team over the last 20 years to enter the NBA Finals after having three different leading scorers in each of their previous three postseason series, joining the 1999 Spurs, 1990 Pistons, 1988 Lakers and 1985 Lakers who each went on to win the NBA Championship that season.
- Pat Riley has now reached the NBA Finals in six-straight decades, including the 1970’s (Player), 1980’s (Coach), 1990’s (Coach), 2000’s (Coach & Executive), 2010’s (Executive) and 2020’s (Executive).
- The HEAT have connected on 199 three-point field goals this postseason, the most during a single postseason in team history.
- Tyler Herro has scored in double-figures in each of Miami’s 15 playoff games, becoming the first rookie in NBA postseason history to score at least 10 points in their first 15 playoff games as a reserve.
- Chris Silva (groin) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable for game 1.
|HEAT
|Category
|Lakers
|112.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.9
|107.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.5
|.459
|FG PCT.
|.498
|.452
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.450
|.357
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.355
|.821
|FT PCT.
|.747
|42.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.7
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|37.2
|25.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.9
|7.47
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.53
|13.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.9
|14.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.4
|4.13
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.73
NEXT UP: