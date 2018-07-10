Summer League: Jazz 90 - HEAT 98 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Utah Jazz 98-90 Tuesday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Bam Adebayo led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. Nwamu Mixes It Up

Since Ike Nwamu played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce this past season, the burly guard knows all about Miami's way of doing things.

That knowledge was on full display Tuesday, as Nwamu did damage on both ends of the floor against the Jazz.

In addition to aggressively attacking the basket, drilling a few treys and throwing down this huge alley-oop jam in transition….

…the 25-year-old also competed hard defensively against Grayson Allen, Stanton Kidd and Georges Niang.

So yeah, he pretty much did it all.

When it was all said and done, Nwamu tallied 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists.

2. Bam Shows Toughness

While Bam Adebayo didn’t shoot the ball as well as he’s used to, he stuck with it, absorbed a lot of contact inside and made Utah pay from the charity stripe.

In fact, the former Kentucky Wildcat led all players in free throw attempts and went 14-of-16 from that area.

Naturally, some thunderous dunks like this were also involved:

In addition to his game-high 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, Adebayo also racked up two assists, two steals and a plus-12 rating.

3. Robinson Gets Off To A Quick Start

After signing a two-way contract with the HEAT, Duncan Robinson came out ready to rock versus the Jazz.

Not only did he hit three treys, but he also created a bit off the dribble and played stout defense more often than not.

An example of the latter came on this nice sequence late in the second quarter against Trey Lewis, which led to a block for Adebayo:

Robinson finished with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a plus-nine rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Derrick Walton Jr. seemed to have the ball on a string and came through with some fancy finishes on Tuesday.

Need proof?

Here you go:

Walton Jr. ended up with six points and a team-high five assists.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained right ankle) sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now enter tournament play on either Wednesday or Thursday. Opponent and tip-off time is TBD as of this writing.