Summer League: Hornets 94 - HEAT 90 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Charlotte Hornets 94-90 Sunday afternoon at Cox Pavilion in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Daryl Macon led the way for the HEAT with 17 points.

1. Vaughn Does All He Can Late

While Rashad Vaughn had a solid start to the contest, he really rose to the occasion in the fourth quarter.

How so?

Well, he scored nine points in the fourth, including this big three that cut the deficit to 88-87 with 40.1 seconds left:

Not too long after that, Vaughn nailed two clutch free throws to narrow the gap to a single point once again.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

When it was all said and done, Vaughn tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

2. Macon Shines In The Third

After some solid outings thus far in Summer League, Macon put it all together on Sunday.

In particular, he wreaked havoc in the third quarter with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting thanks to his usual barrage from the perimeter.

Then again, he also came through with this nifty reverse in the period:

It didn’t stop there, though, as Macon dove to the floor for a loose ball late in the fourth.

He knows the culture.

In addition to his team-leading 17 points, Macon also amassed six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

3. Nnoko Stays Tough Inside

Landry Nnoko is known for his defense, but he showed what he could do on the offensive end and displayed nice touch around the rim against the Hornets.

Oh yeah, he also threw down this huge alley-oop in the second quarter:

In all, Nnoko recorded a double-double with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Duncan Robinson did his thing from deep once again and ended up with 10 points.

One of his more impressive makes came on this play in the second quarter where he moved well off the ball and utilized a screen from Nnoko at the elbow for a clean look:

-Although Derrick Jones Jr. exited the game in the first quarter with a sprained right ankle, he still did a major amount of damage before he went down.

I think you know what to expect by now...

Jones Jr. finished with nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, two rebounds and a steal in just seven and a half minutes of action.

Game Note:

-Bam Adebayo sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-After an off day on Monday, the HEAT will get back to action on Tuesday at 4:30 PM against the Utah Jazz. Television coverage will be on ESPNU.