Summer League: HEAT 84 - Pelicans 110 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 110-84 Saturday afternoon at COX Pavilion in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Duncan Robinson led the way for the HEAT with 18 points.

1. Robinson Goes Off In The Third

With Miami trailing at halftime, Robinson did all he could to try and rally the team back after the break.

How so?

Well, he scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the third quarter thanks to some of his usual shots from deep.

Oh yeah, he also came away with this nice block on Walt Lemon Jr. in the period:

While Robinson continued to show his shooting prowess, he also did some damage off the dribble.

For a perfect example of that, just check out this dunk in the first quarter:

In addition to his block on Lemon Jr. and team-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, Robinson also accumulated six rebounds and a steal.

2. Jones Shows No Quit

Like Robinson, Jarrod Jones kept fighting regardless of the circumstances.

Whether he was showing soft touch inside, crashing the glass or hitting a shot from the perimeter…

…Jones gave it all he had.

As such, he recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards (five offensive).

3. Vaughn On The Attack

As the elder statesman on the HEAT’s Summer League squad in terms of NBA experience, Rashad Vaughn continued to show the ability to get to the basket and finish tough plays at the rim.

Vaughn ended up with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, four assists, two steals and a block.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr., Derrick Walton Jr. and Landry Nnoko sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Sunday at 5:00 PM against the Charlotte Hornets. Television coverage will be on NBA TV.