Goran Dragić 2017-18 Season Rundown

It’s hard to have a more fulfilling year than Goran Dragić had in 2017-18.

After winning a gold medal for Slovenia and earning the MVP of EuroBasket in September, Dragić kept up his sharp play with the HEAT and continued to rack up accolades.

In addition to being named to his first ever All-Star game, the Slovenian also won Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Nov. 27 and Jan. 15.

Simply put, Dragić was perhaps Miami’s most steady player from beginning to end.

Without further ado, let’s get into five of his best games this season.

Nov. 22 vs. Boston: Breaking The Streak

The Celtics entered this night on a 16-game winning streak.

Dragić didn’t care.

As usual, the Slovenian showed no fear and varied his offensive approach against a very good Boston defense.

The result?

A team-high 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting, five rebounds and four assists.

So yeah, he pretty much did a little bit of everything.

Jan. 3 vs. Detroit: Wheeling & Dealing

Although Dragić did his usual damage off catch-and-shoot treys and tough finishes at the rim, he really had his way as a distributor in this game.

How so?

Well, he dished out a season-high 13 assists, with four of those coming in the fourth quarter.

On the flip side of the ball, Dragić made things tough on Ish Smith and held him to 0-of-4 shooting on the night.

Kelly Olynyk may have been the star of the show with his game-high 25 points, but the HEAT wouldn’t have won this one without Dragić.

Jan. 9 vs. Toronto: Tallying A Career High

From the get-go, it was pedal to the metal for Dragić in this tough matchup against the Raptors. Not only did the point guard push the tempo as usual, but he also probed his dribble in the halfcourt and wisely took advantage of mismatches.

Then again, we also can’t forget a fantastic behind-the-back pass he had to JJ late in the second quarter and a clutch layup he converted with 19.6 seconds left before Wayne Ellington sealed the deal.

Thanks to Dragić’s aggressive approach, he tied a career high with 12 boards to go along with his team-leading 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting and four assists.

Jan. 14 vs. Milwaukee: Catching Fire

While Dragić helped Miami build a double-digit lead entering the fourth quarter, the best was yet to come in this game.

Essentially, he went bonkers in the fourth with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from deep. In other words, the hoop probably looked like an ocean.

When it was all said and done, Dragić had a team-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a plus-17 rating.

March 16 vs. L.A. Lakers: Ending The Road Trip Right

Dragić had some monster games out on the West Coast entering this contest, but Miami ultimately fell short in the end.

Then the Dragon did his thing down the stretch against the Lakers.

After setting the tone with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half (including four treys), Dragić hit a floater with 14.3 seconds left to put the HEAT up for good.

On that game-winning sequence, Coach Spo definitely made the right call to let the 32-year-old push the tempo rather than call a timeout.

In all, Dragić totaled a team-high 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, five boards and two assists.