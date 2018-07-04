Prized Possession: HEAT vs. Lakers (7/3/18)

From going undrafted to playing with different teams and playing on a two-way contract with a lot of traveling involved, Derrick Jones Jr. is very familiar with the process of being a professional basketball player even at 21-years-old. Jones Jr. has incredible upside, and Summer League is the perfect time to get live action that only helps him excel moving forward. We saw just that in the HEAT's 89-74 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday night.

As Daryl Macon brings the ball up the floor on this play, Jones Jr. comes off the corner for the handoff play and immediately hops right into his shooting motion for three. His shot, which looks fluid from catch to release, is something to take note of as time goes on.

Here, Jones Jr. rotates on the perimeter to open up an easier passing lane for Macon to avoid a possible turnover, while also spacing the floor. The forward catches and penetrates the defense without hesitation. With Josh Hart peddling backwards as he nears the rim, Jones Jr. uses his athleticism to plant his foot and pull one leg up (similar to Dirk Nowitzki) to give balance and convert the short jumper for two.

Jones Jr. finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, five rebounds, a game-high four blocks and three steals.