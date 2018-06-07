Woolworth Named “2018 Champion of Equality” by SAVE

MIAMI, June 7 – Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations, has been named a “2018 Champion of Diversity” by SAVE, South Florida’s leading organization dedicated to promoting, protecting and defending equality for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community. The award will be presented at the Champions of Equality Gala on Friday, June 8th at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf in Miami. Woolworth will be honored alongside Daniel J. Oates, Miami Beach Police Chief and Mark Gilbert, Board Chair of Outshine Film Festival.

“During my 23-year tenure at the Miami HEAT, I’ve celebrated three NBA Championships, for which I am eternally grateful,” said Woolworth. “But it’s both special and humbling to be recognized as a Champion of Equality—because this award is not about what we do; it’s about who we are.”

Since 1993, SAVE has advocated for equal rights for persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities through grassroots efforts focused on:

Political Advocacy – working to promote local, state, and federal policy change by building community consensus.

Community Outreach – changing hearts and minds by educating the people of South Florida about LGBTQ issues.

Candidate Endorsements – supporting political leaders committed to ending LGBTQ discrimination.

The Champion of Equality honor is just the latest accolade the franchise has earned for its stance on diversity and inclusion. In January 2018, the HEAT won the NBA’s inaugural Inclusion Leadership Award for its lengthy history and ongoing commitment to inclusive practices. Kim Stone, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AmericanAirlines Arena was recently named as one of South Florida Business Journal’s Business of Pride “Outstanding Voices.” The inaugural program recognizes 15 outstanding LGBTQ business leaders, individuals, allies and advocates in the South Florida area who are making a difference in advancing equality in the business world.

Additionally, for the past two seasons, the HEAT has hosted the HEAT Loud and Proud Dance Party at AmericanAirlines Arena to celebrate South Florida’s LGBTQ community.