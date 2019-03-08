Women of the HEAT

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? It was the start of the bust side of the dot com boom. Two start-ups for which I worked burned through their venture capital, so I needed a stable job. I called my old boss at the LA Clippers who called my current boss at the HEAT. That helped me get through the door. But actually, I didn’t land the first job for which I applied. If at first you don’t succeed…

2. Favorite moment with this organization. Game 5 of the 2006 Finals. Every HEAT free throw, I remember turning my back to the court because I couldn’t handle the pressure. That meant I was actually facing lots of HEAT fans. And I saw the range of emotions that registered on their faces—elation, anxiety, joy, anticipation, excitement, passion —and how invested they were in the moment, in the team, in the city. I realized then that all of us in this organization play a role in helping bring people together for a common goal. And that’s a powerful force with which to be reckoned.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? At the HEAT, the proverbial seat at the table has always been there for women. And minorities. And LGBTQ people, etc. It’s a pretty big table.

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? My mom founded a staffing firm here in South Florida in 1985. Growing up with a successful businesswoman, entrepreneur and philanthropist as my role model definitely inspired me. As an undergraduate, I majored in education and I had every intention of entering the classroom, but I really missed working in a business setting. That is when I decided to combine my education with my work experience and pursue a post graduate degree in Human Resource Management. After graduation, I landed my first real HR job at a health insurance company here in Miami.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I am a first generation U.S. citizen.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? We are the leader in the industry for diversity and inclusion. I am always amazed by my brilliant co-workers and the other successful women I meet around the league. I wish more women across the country knew that there is absolutely a place for them in sports. You don’t need to be a former athlete or have a sports management degree to have a career in sports. Not only are there many women in executive and leadership roles in our organization, but the Miami HEAT is undeniably one of the best places to work because of our diverse culture. We work as a team but we are also a family! I am so proud to be a #HEATLIFER! If you think you have what it takes to be a part of our HEAT Family, visit HEAT.com/careers to apply for one of our open positions.

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? I first started in a part-time role with the Premium Client Services Department. As I learned more about the business and department I was able to secure a full-time position as a Manager of Premium Client Services. Continuing in that role, I developed several skills that lead me to again take on more responsibilities and I landed a Senior Manager position. For two years I held that position before I was elevated to my current role as Director of Premium Client Services.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I taught myself to speak English by reading Babysitters’ Club books when I moved to Miami at age 9.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? I am proud to be part of an organization that allows everyone the opportunity to succeed by giving all kinds of people a seat at the table. Our workplace is diverse and inclusive, with a lot of strong women holding pivotal roles in the organization. I am honored to be one of them.

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? For the better part of my adult life, I’ve worked in the Sports and Entertainment industry. Prior to the HEAT, I worked for LMI and SMG, the management companies that ran the old Miami Arena. My tenure there was from 1991-2007. I started in the Ticket Office full-time as a ticket sales rep, from there I was promoted to vault clerk and then box-office manager. Once the building was sold to a private owner I was asked to stay on as the general manager until the building closed in 2007.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. People do not know that I am an excellent swimmer and spent my summers working as a lifeguard.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? As in all other aspects of society, I think it was just a matter of time before women would play a significant role in sports. The HEAT as an organization takes on an exemplary role in being at the forefront of empowering women and propelling their professional growth. Take our organizational structure for example, our entire Legal team is comprised of women, we have female VPs and EVPs at the forefront of change in this organization. The HEAT Group also has a host of female directors at the helm of Communications, Events, Premium Services, Programming, and Security just to name a few.

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? Prior to working for the HEAT, I spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers of the NHL. With the Flyers, I started in sales and service working with season ticket holders and then moved into managing the organization’s digital properties.

2. Favorite moment with this organization. My favorite moment came about a week into arriving at the HEAT organization. My first week happened to be just before opening night in 2013, and the organization held a ceremony for all my co-workers to get their championship rings. The players greeted them in Championship Alley, and then they were called up by department to receive their rings. It was early on that I knew I was working for a first-class organization.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? I never really put much thought into this when I started out in sports because I came into the industry working for a really confident and intelligent woman boss. As I developed my own career in this industry and became more exposed to my peers across the industry, it became more apparent that females in leadership positions were a rarity. It’s really refreshing to look around the HEAT offices and see strong women leaders. I still think there is a lot of opportunity to continue this development of women leaders and hope to mentor those young women who have that ambition.

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? How much time do you have?! I started in the big ad agency world, working on national accounts in the retail, real estate and restaurant industries. I’ve also held multiple roles in smaller digital agencies and restaurant specific marketing roles for hospitality companies.

2. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? The stars just aligned for me! I’d always dreamed of holding a role with professional sports, but being a Food & Beverage marketer, I wasn’t sure how the puzzle pieces would fit…then all of a sudden there’s a newly created position for a Culinary Marketing Manager at the Miami HEAT and through some mutual colleagues and LinkedIn, connections were made and stars aligned!

3. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I lived in China for eight weeks post-graduation, and yes, I ate some interesting things. I’m also a pretty darn good whistler, odd talent I know!

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? I was an FBI special agent for 25 years. During most of my career I worked domestic/international terrorism and national security matters. During my tenure at the Bureau, I was also a bomb technician, firearms instructor and an explosives detection K9 handler.

2. Something interesting people don’t know about you. I was born in Spain.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? My career in law enforcement was in a male-dominated culture. Women in the sports world are no different. I am a firm believer that if you are passionate about what you do, it will show. That “glass ceiling” is not as high as we once thought. I was fortunate to have great mentors at the beginning of my career in law enforcement. The HEAT is a leading example of strong women in leadership roles who count mentoring among their top priorities.

1. Can you tell us a little about your professional background prior to the HEAT? Before working with the HEAT, I was a Product Specialist with Volkswagen for 11 years. I traveled the country for VW with the Auto Show circuit sharing auto specs for the VW line.

2. Favorite moment with this organization. Game 6, 2013 Finals, 28 seconds left! With the help of Chris Bosh rebounding the ball, passing it to Ray Allen and his quick release to bury a three-pointer, it led us to overtime and eventually to a W!

3. Something interesting people don’t know about you. Very few people know that I’m an avid bowler and have been for the past six years. I bowl in two different leagues, and I currently have a 148 average. My highest game to date is 257 and I’m still aiming for that perfect 300 score.

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? I was a graduate student at FAU and attended a marketing presentation given by our EVP/CMO Michael McCullough. I was so impressed by the presentation that I knew I wanted to work for Michael, so I applied for the first open position in marketing that was available.

2. Favorite moment with this organization. I have so many great memories over my 15 years, but if I had to choose it’s probably the night we won the 2013 Championship. After the game and on-court trophy ceremony, all the employees and their families poured into the office and we all sang, danced, and played instruments together. It was like a massive jam session and something everyone there will forever remember.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? Companies that prioritize having diverse perspectives are more successful than others, so it’s imperative that sports teams and leagues have women in leadership roles. At the HEAT, our business is constantly evolving, and we require different skill sets and expertise so it should come as no surprise that women are showing up and performing at a high level.

The HEAT is a leader when it comes to diversity and inclusion, which certainly plays a part in overall business success. Our culture recognizes effort and hard work, regardless of gender, race, or orientation, and my long, ascending career is a testament to that.

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? I was looking for something new and had a friend working here who suggested I come by and shortly after I joined the Parking department as a part-time cashier. I was soon promoted to a full-time office position (still in Parking) and stayed there for a couple of years before moving over to Facility Services & Operations. Ten years ago, we decided to formalize our environmental initiatives and, since so much falls under the umbrella of our department, it was only natural to keep the position in the department.

2. Favorite moment with this organization. Although I’ve been here for all three championships, my favorite moment has been representing the HEAT not once, but twice, at the White House to discuss and advise on the intersection of sports and sustainability at a national level.

3. Something interesting people don’t know about you. My degrees are in Forensic Anthropology with a focus on Osteology and I participated in a few archaeological excavations to recover and research human skeletal remains in Florida and Costa Rica. I use the research skills and statistical knowledge I developed during my education almost daily!