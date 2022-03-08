Women Changing the Game: Nakel McClinton

Social Media Manager

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

Thankfully, my experience has been great so far. Coming from the college athletics realm, I didn’t really know what to expect. But everyone– from my coworkers to the players– has been respectful, which has helped to make my transition pretty smooth.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture?”

Women embody HEAT Culture. We’re resilient, hardworking, putting others first, overcoming adversity. We’re not at the forefront like the players and coaches, but we’re behind the scenes making things happen and fueling HEAT Culture in our own ways.

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

This happens multiple times a week, especially since I’m still so new. My first week on the job was pretty special though, with our blowout win over Milwaukee in the home opener and getting to cover the Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias concert. My previous job was remote, so getting to be onsite again and at events that I love (I’m a huge sports and music fan) is something I’ll never take for granted. It’s also cool whenever celebrities show up, like Drake and J. Cole, and I get to capture content of them and the players.

What unique aspects of your role get you excited?

I love live tweeting during games, especially when we’re at home. The energy at FTX Arena is unmatched, and it’s cool to have a floor seat to watch the top team in the league. It’s fun telling the story of the game and interacting with our fans as the voice of the team they love so much. It’s also great to be traveling again and capturing content on the road. I got to do that a lot in my first job at Pac-12 Network, but I missed it with my previous job.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

I quit my previous job because it was draining and not fulfilling. I almost became content, but saw a few of my friends and other people so passionate about their jobs, and I knew I deserved that to feel that way too. I hope everyone gets to have a job that brings them joy and fulfills their passions.

I’ve also stayed off my personal Instagram account for a larger part of the last two months. Pretty ironic since I’m the social media manager but scrolling on that app is not great for my mental health. Comparison really is the thief of joy. I’ve also realized how much your thoughts and actions can subconsciously be influenced by what you see. Not just from “influencers” but the friends and family you follow. It’s interesting what you think about on your own when you take all of that away.

Have you had any strong female leaders that have "changed the game" for you?

I’ve been fortunate to have many female managers in my career, which is rare in our field. Lynnea Phillips was my manager while I was a social media intern for the Indiana University Athletics department. She ran the show in that department and knows her stuff. She’s a fellow Black woman and one of the leaders in social media + sports. Many of the things she taught me, I still do in my current role. I couldn’t have asked for a better first manager in the industry.

I also have to shout out Candice Espinoza Coots, the former director of the digital department at Pac-12 Network. She’s a champion for diversity and amplifying voices that usually go unheard. It’s always her mission to cultivate workplaces that don’t look like the ones she grew up in, demographically. She gave so many people a chance who may not have had one otherwise. Our department was so diverse, and it’s something I love about our digital team at the HEAT as well. Also, she always stood her ground and made her presence known no matter what rooms she was in.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? What steps will you take to make this happen?

A few times, I’ve seen parents point to me and show their daughters what I’m doing. Sometimes they’ll pull up the @MiamiHEAT Twitter account on their phone to further explain. The first time I saw that happen, I almost cried. It’s important for young girls to see women working in sports, especially in sports that are perceived to be male-dominated. Hopefully, by the time they grow up, there will be even more opportunities in the NBA for women.

Is there a quote that resonates with you in your everyday life?

“What’s meant for you won’t pass you by.”

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Everyone starts somewhere. It’s okay to learn as you go. Don’t feel like you have to know everything before you start.