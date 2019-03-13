Woman of the HEAT: Lorrie-Ann Diaz

1. What’s the story on how you became a part of the HEAT Family? It was the start of the bust side of the dot com boom. Two start-ups for which I worked burned through their venture capital, so I needed a stable job. I called my old boss at the LA Clippers who called my current boss at the HEAT. That helped me get through the door. But actually, I didn’t land the first job for which I applied. If at first you don’t succeed…

2. Favorite moment with this organization. Game 5 of the 2006 Finals. Every HEAT free throw, I remember turning my back to the court because I couldn’t handle the pressure. That meant I was actually facing lots of HEAT fans. And I saw the range of emotions that registered on their faces—elation, anxiety, joy, anticipation, excitement, passion —and how invested they were in the moment, in the team, in the city. I realized then that all of us in this organization play a role in helping bring people together for a common goal. And that’s a powerful force with which to be reckoned.

3. With the changing times, there are many more women in roles within the sports world. What are your thoughts on women in sports and how is the HEAT a leader in this area? At the HEAT, the proverbial seat at the table has always been there for women. And minorities. And LGBTQ people, etc. It’s a pretty big table.