What They Said: Bam's Block on Tatum

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Bam Adebayo came through with the block heard 'round the world on Jayson Tatum to seal the deal. It was the first rejection of a potential game-tying or go-ahead dunk in the final minute of a postseason game since the NBA began tracking play-by-plays during the 1996-97 season.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt

“I think that might be the best block, given the stakes, in the moment, that I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m not the hot take guy. I’m not a hyperbole guy. But I’m telling you: stage, stakes, block, that’s as good as there is.”

University of Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari

“That block. What? That ball was in the basket. What? How about this one: who would even go after it? Who would even try to say, ‘I’m not going to get posterized?’ They’d have ducked their head and ran under. That dude went with it in the rim.”

ESPN's Tim Legler

“A lot of people are going to bring up the LeBron block in the Finals, obviously, and the magnitude of that, the championship that Cleveland [won], but it’s different. He ran him down from behind, and Iggy never got above the rim. This is Jayson Tatum cuffing the ball, and he right now is the most shocked guy on earth that Bam actually caught this.”

“That’s one of the best defensive plays I’ve ever seen, period, particularly with the circumstances.”

ESPN's "The Jump" Crew

Richard Jefferson: “I can’t act like I know all of the NBA history, but it’s one of the top five blocks that I’ve ever seen. We’re talking about an overtime, Jayson Tatum, going up. And this is the thing: normally you see verticality. Now, guys have to actually go and get blocks. That block by Bam is something that we rarely see in the league, so it makes it even that much more impressive.”

Kendrick Perkins: “For him to go get that with his opposite hand, his left hand, in that crucial moment. And he wasn’t afraid of embarrassment. He wasn’t afraid to get dunked on. He was like, ‘No, I’m going to make this play.’ That was phenomenal.”

Rachel Nichols: “I do think the fact that it was his off hand is just part of what made it so phenomenal. The strength, right? Jayson Tatum cocked back, and the ball was in the cylinder. I mean, it was incredible…this is…so impressive considering Bam’s just youth and [him being able] to just have the right moment.”

But seriously, what a CRAZY night. Starts off with @PJWashington and @raf_tyler making the @NBA All-Rookie Teams.



Then Tyler goes out and hits some huge 3s late in the game. And then @Bam1of1 comes up with one of the best blocks I have ever seen in crunch time!!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) September 16, 2020

Bam's block of J. Tatum: straight Bill Russell. Nobody else. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 16, 2020

Wow Bam. Sheesh. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Bam’s block has its own refractory period — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) September 16, 2020

future generations of children will learn what the word onomatopoeia means by watching that Bam block — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 16, 2020

BAM!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 16, 2020

Bam with the big block — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 16, 2020

Bam for block of the year! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 16, 2020

Adebay-no — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) September 16, 2020

That block was CRAZY!!! That’s tough!!!!! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 16, 2020

OH MY WORD Bam! What a block dear god. #NBA — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) September 16, 2020

WHAT A BLOCK!!!!! BAM BAM BAM — Derek Minor (@thederekminor) September 16, 2020

WHAT A BLOCK BY BAM HOLY SHIT — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 16, 2020

Wow . That was incredible . Timing and block with the left for the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

I CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST WATCHED



BAM WITH AN INSTANT CLASSIC — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 16, 2020