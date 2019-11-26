ViceWave Is Here

We know you’ve been waiting for this, so lets jump right into it:

- ViceWave Midnight Madness Event

This will be your first chance to get your hands on the new digs.

On Tuesday November 26th, at midnight, at AmericanAirlines Arena all ViceWave merchandise will be available for purchase.

All fans purchasing a ViceWave jersey will receive a free gift with purchase which includes a ViceWave toiletry bag, gym towel and a pair of ViceWave sunglasses (while supplies last).

Beginning on Wednesday, November 27th all Miami HEAT store locations will have ViceWave gear available for purchase.

Free shipping within the continental U.S. for all ViceWave jersey purchases over $100 made online at TheMiamiHEATStore.com starting at 12:01 a.m. on November 27.

Amex® Card Members will be given early access to shop for ViceWave merchandise. Card members will also get either a free shirt or tote designed by local Miami artists when they purchase their ViceWave jersey with their Amex® Card. Available on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions at HEAT.com/Amex.

- Experience the Vice Void

This is a wall-to-wall ViceWave experience bathed in Instagram-worthy backdrops. The immersive exhibit, which will be located just outside of Gate 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena, is free and open to the public and will debut during the Midnight Madness event. It will remain open through Sunday, November 30th.

- Vice Open Gym

Want to play a pickup game on the Vice court?

Here’s your chance:

On Saturday, November 30th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. fans ages 18 and older will be able to play in a pickup basketball game on the Miami HEAT Vice Court. Hosted by In-Arena Host Uptown Dale, participants will enjoy an evening of hoops and music, along with visits from the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie, and the Hoop Troop*.

This is a free event but registration is required. RSVP here