veterans day 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and with the support from presenting sponsor Ultimate Kronos Group, a caravan including HEAT Legends, Alonzo Mourning, Shane Battier and Glen Rice, along with representatives from Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, Inc., and a military-branded vehicle conducted surprise visits to the homes of three retired veterans on Veterans Day. Each veteran received a Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, Inc. Healthy Home Kit funded by Ultimate Kronos Group, a HEAT care package comprised of a customized jersey, giveaways from Florida Blue, as well as a personal monetary donation from Ultimate Kronos Group.

These visits are part of the team’s on-going commitment to support U.S. servicemen and servicewomen at home and abroad through the Home Strong Initiative and in conjunction with the NBA Hoops for Troops program.