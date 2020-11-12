Veterans Day 2020

veterans day 2020
Posted: Nov 12, 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and with the support from presenting sponsor Ultimate Kronos Group, a caravan including HEAT Legends, Alonzo Mourning, Shane Battier and Glen Rice, along with representatives from Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, Inc., and a military-branded vehicle conducted surprise visits to the homes of three retired veterans on Veterans Day. Each veteran received a Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, Inc. Healthy Home Kit funded by Ultimate Kronos Group, a HEAT care package comprised of a customized jersey, giveaways from Florida Blue, as well as a personal monetary donation from Ultimate Kronos Group.  

These visits are part of the team’s on-going commitment to support U.S. servicemen and servicewomen at home and abroad through the Home Strong Initiative and in conjunction with the NBA Hoops for Troops program. 

 

Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter