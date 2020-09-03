The Undefeated: Miami Heat to partner with Miami police department to improve police interactions with Black communities
The program is part of the Heat’s pledge to ‘not sit on the sideline’ in regard to systemic racism in the criminal justice system
The Miami Heat announced a new partnership Thursday with the Miami Police Department and a community police organization that will organize specialized training for officers to improve their interactions with Black and Latino communities in South Florida.
The training will consist of a pilot program for Miami officers administered by Dedication to Community (D2C), a nonprofit law enforcement and community training organization led by M. Quentin Williams, a former law enforcement official and NFL and NBA executive. . . .read full article here
NEXT UP: