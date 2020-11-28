UD Is Back

He is the longest-tenured HEAT player ever.

He is a three-time champion.

He is the all-time leading rebounder in franchise history.

And he’s coming back for another season.

That’s right. Udonis Haslem is returning for a franchise-record 18th season, tying Reggie Miller for the fourth-most all-time by a player with one franchise. And while OG 40’s role is largely as a mentor and a steward of the culture, that doesn’t make his impact any less significant.

Just ask Erik Spoelstra.

“I can’t even imagine being in a locker room or in a game without UD…I’m so used to UD and his leadership and his voice. It does matter. He does move the needle from where he is…it just brings this head coach great comfort when he’s leading the huddle.”

“He’s just an incredible rock of stability and leadership and mentorship, and that’s at all levels. It’s not just to our young players, it’s to our veteran players. And he provides just great guidance and mentorship to this head coach as well. I love him, and I’m glad he’s in this locker room.”