Player Spotlight: Tyler Johnson (12/24/18)

So…Tyler Johnson had himself a pretty solid week.

And it all started in a nationally televised game against the Rockets on Thursday night when he made his presence felt in the fourth quarter. In a tightly-contested affair, the 26-year-old led the HEAT with seven points in the final period and came away with a big-time block on James Harden down the stretch. Then on Sunday versus the Magic, Johnson helped Miami take control in the third quarter with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the period.

All told, the Fresno State product averaged 17 points on a 68.6 true shooting percentage over the past three games.

Not too shabby.

Take a look back at TJ’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: