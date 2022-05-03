Tyler Herro Is The Sixth Man Of The Year
- Scored league-leading 20.8 points off the bench
- The first player since 1982 – as far back as the database can go – to average 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists with 10 or fewer starts in a season
- Recorded eight 30-point games off the bench, tied for the third-most for a single season in NBA history
- Recorded 20 25-point games off the bench, the most over the past 30 years and tied for fourth-most in league history
- Scored 1,162 points off the bench, most for a single season in HEAT history (surpassing Dwyane Wade’s record)
- Hit six threes on 10 or fewer attempts six times, including April 5 when he scored a regular-season career-high 35 as part of the HEAT setting a franchise record for threes with 23
- Led the HEAT in usage rate (27.8 percent, a career-high) while setting a career-high in true-shooting percentage (.561)
- Set career highs in Win Shares/48 Minutes, Box Plus/Minus, PER, RAPTOR and Estimated Plus/Minus
- Herro received 488 total points (96 first-place votes) from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love finished in second place with 214 points (three first-place votes). Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson finished in third place with 128 points (one first-place vote)
