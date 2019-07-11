Summer League: Timberwolves 90 - HEAT 87 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 90-87 Wednesday night at COX Pavilion in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Kendrick Nunn led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Nunn Does All He Can

There are good starts and then there are the kinds of starts that Nunn had against the Wolves.

Nunn basically kicked off the game with flames emitting from his left hand, considering he hit his first eight shots and scored 15 points in the first quarter, including this tough drive and finish with contact:

That wasn’t all, though, as the 23-year-old came through with this amazing steal and slam down the stretch to tie the game at 87:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his game-high 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting, Nunn also recorded six boards, a team-high five assists and two steals.

2. Herro Sticks With It

Although Tyler Herro slowed down a bit after hitting his first four shots of the contest, he remained poised and still took good looks within the flow of the offense.

And of course, he also showed solid court vision as usual.

I mean, just take a look at this sick euro-step and bounce pass to Ibrahima Faye late in the second quarter:

Herro finished with 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

3. Maten Feasts Inside

To nobody’s surprise, Yante Maten did his thing in the post and emptied the tank in the fourth quarter.

In fact, he scored nine points in the final period, including this hook with contact that got it all started:

When it was all said and done, Maten tallied 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Faye hosted a block party late in the second quarter with three swats in a little over a minute of game time.

The Senegalese player ended up with six points on 3-of-4 shooting, three rebounds and those team-high three blocks above.

Game Notes:

-Chris Silva exited the game in the third quarter with a sprained left knee and did not return.

-KZ Okpala sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-As of this writing, the HEAT’s next game is TBD. Stay tuned for more details.