Tim Hardaway Selected For Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame Class of 2022
- Tim Hardaway, who played with the HEAT for six seasons from 1995 to 2001, has been selected to be a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
- Hardaway is a five-time NBA All-Star (91, 92, 93, 97, 98), six-time NBA Player of the Week, and won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia.
- He was first-team All-Rookie in 1989-90 after being drafted No. 14 by the Golden State Warriors
- Voted to an All-NBA team five times, Hardaway was on the first team as a member of the HEAT in 1996-97 when he averaged 20.3 points and 8.6 assists in 38.7 minutes per game
- Miami acquired Hardaway from the Golden State Warriors on February 22, 1996, in exchange for Kevin Willis and Bimbo Coles.
- On the HEAT franchise leaderboards, Hardaway ranks:
-No. 1 in 3pt field-goals made (806)
-No. 2 in assists (2,867)
-No. 6 in steals (541)
-No. 9 in points (6,335)
-No. 4 in Box Plus/Minus (+4.1)
- On the NBA career leaderboards, Hardaway ranks:
-No. 38 in 3pt field-goals made (1,542)
-No. 18 in assists (7,095)
-No. 58 in steals (1,428)
-No. 61 in Box Plus/Minus (+3.1)
- On April 25, 1993, Hardaway recorded a game with 41 points and 18 assists, just the fifth such game in NBA history and the only one since 1972
- Playing against the New York Knicks in the 1997 Conference Semifinals, Hardaway scored 38 points (on 20 shots, 6-of-10 from three) to clinch a Game 7 victory
- After the 1996-96 season, Hardaway finished fourth in MVP voting behind Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Grant Hill
- Playing with the Warriors, HEAT, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers over a 14 year career (he missed all of 1993-94 with a knee injury), Hardaway retired after the 2003 season with career averages of 17.7 points, 8.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 867 regular-season games
- Hardaway won 500 regular-season career games, 245 with the HEAT, and 21 playoffs games, 15 of those with Miami
