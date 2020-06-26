The HEAT Is Back On!

We're heading back to the hardwood.

The NBA and NBPA have finalized a plan to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play on July 30th, which includes stringent health and safety protocols and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.

The 22 teams returning will be the 16 teams (eight per conference) in current playoff positions and the six teams that are currently six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences. Those two groups will comprise teams with the league's 22 best records.

The season restart will begin with eight “seeding games” for each returning team and include the possibility of a play-in tournament for the eighth and final playoff seed in each conference depending on combined records across regular-season games and seeding games. Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round. The NBA Finals will end no later than Oct. 13.

List of returning teams:

- Milwaukee Bucks

- Toronto Raptors

- Boston Celtics

- Miami Heat

- Indiana Pacers

- Philadelphia 76ers

- Brooklyn Nets

- Orlando Magic

- Washington Wizards

- Los Angeles Lakers

- LA Clippers

- Denver Nuggets

- Utah Jazz

- Oklahoma City Thunder

- Houston Rockets

- Dallas Mavericks

- Memphis Grizzlies

- Portland Trail Blazers

- New Orleans Pelicans

- Sacramento Kings

- San Antonio Spurs

- Phoenix Suns

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

“It is very exciting to officially announce the restart of the 2019-2020 season,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts. “It has taken true collaboration between the League and the Union – special kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps – along with the continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials and many others. Additionally, our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country. We will continue to work with our players and the League to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”

Stay locked in to HEAT.com for additional updates as they become available.

